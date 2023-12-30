News

Premier League form table updated ahead of Liverpool v Newcastle United match – Worth a look

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of this next round of matches.

Newcastle United hoping to bounce back from the Boxing Day defeat to Forest.

Eddie Howe’s side with an 8pm kick-off on Monday at Anfield.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United travelling to take on Liverpool:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 1 Forest 3

Luton 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0

Spurs 4 Newcastle 1

Everton 3 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Man U 0

Then the same for Liverpool and their last six PL matches:

Burnley 0 Liverpool 2

Liverpool 1 Arsenal 1

Liverpool 0 Man U 0

Palace 1 Liverpool 2

Sheff Utd 0 Liverpool 2

Liverpool 4 Fulham 3

As you can see, Newcastle United now sixteenth in this newly updated Premier League form table.

NUFC with six points from two wins and four defeats. Six goals scored and eleven conceded.

Whilst Liverpool are second in the form table.

They have 14 points from four wins and two draws. Eleven goals scored and five conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Saturday 30 December 2023:

A new year and hopefully a new run of form set to kick off for Newcastle United.

Speaking of which, it is interesting to see Bournemouth right at the top of this Premier League form table. They actually had gained only one win in their opening 11 PL matches this season, they then won against Newcastle and are currently on a run of six wins and one draw in their last seven PL games.

The Premier League is very much currently, a competition where anybody could beat anybody, with such fluctuating form for many teams this season.

Here’s hoping Newcastle United now fluctuate on an upward trend again, as we stroll into 2024.