Premier League form table updated ahead of Fulham match – Well worth a look for Newcastle United fans

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of the weekend action.

Newcastle United hoping to bounce back from a run of three defeats in all competitions.

Eddie Howe’s side with a 3pm kick-off today at St James’ Park.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United facing Fulham:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Spurs 4 Newcastle 1

Everton 3 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Man U

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Then the same for Fulham and their last six PL matches:

Fulham 5 West Ham 0

Fulham 5 Forest 0

Liverpool 4 Fulham 3

Fulham 3 Wolves 2

Villa 3 Fulham 1

Fulham 0 Man U 1

As you can see, Newcastle United now eleventh in this newly updated Premier League form table.

NUFC with nine points from three wins and three defeats. Seven goals scored and ten conceded.

Whilst Fulham are eighth in the form table.

They also have three wins and three defeats. Seventeen goals scored and ten conceded.

Whilst Newcastle are eleventh in the Premier League form table, they have actually picked up the same number of points as the three clubs above them in the form table, Man City and Brighton, as well as Fulham.

If we extend the Premier League form table to twelve games, you then have:

Newcastle United: Played 12 Won 7 drawn 2 Lost 3

Fulham: Played 12 Won 5 Drawn 2 Lost 5

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Saturday 16 December 2023:

This is obviously now a massive match, in the context of Newcastle having lost their last three games in all competitions, plus of course the fact we can now ‘concentrate on the league’ after the exit from European competition.

I think very much worth pointing out as well, that Newcastle United have a great chance to make some ground in the Premier League before the New Year. With three more PL games to go in 2023 that will then take us to the halfway point and having played all 19 clubs.

No game is easy but fact is that if Newcastle can win against Fulham at St James’ Park this afternoon (where NUFC have won seven of eight PL matches so far), then the other two PL games in 2023 are against Luton and Forest who occupy the very bottom two places in the form table. In their last 12 combined PL matches, they have lost nine of them, drawn two and won only one (Luton 2-1 at home v Palace).