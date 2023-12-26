News

Premier League form table updated ahead of Forest match – Well worth a look for Newcastle United fans

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of the Boxing Day round of matches.

Newcastle United hoping to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat at Luton.

Eddie Howe’s side with a 12.30pm kick-off today at St James’ Park.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United facing Nottingham Forest:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Luton 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0

Spurs 4 Newcastle 1

Everton 3 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Man U

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1

Then the same for Forest and their last six PL matches:

Forest 2 Bournemouth 3

Forest 0 Spurs 2

Wolves 1 Forest 1

Fulham 5 Forest 0

Forest 0 Everton 1

Forest 2 Brighton 3

As you can see, Newcastle United now ninth in this newly updated Premier League form table.

NUFC with nine points from three wins and three defeats. Nine goals scored and Nine conceded.

Whilst Forest are rock bottom of the form table.

They also have five defeats and a single point from their draw at Wolves. Five goals scored and fifteen conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Tuesday 26December 2023:

This is obviously now a massive match, in the context of Newcastle having lost five of their last six games in all competitions.

It was of course a big Premier League blow to not pick up at least a draw at Luton, whilst getting to the halfway point with two fixtures against bottom four teams, looked very much a great chance to put more pressure on those above with a couple of wins.

Luton though is now in the past and all that is important is getting these three points today.

Something which you have to accept that even though they have a new manager (Nuno), who made a losing start on Saturday at home to Bournemouth, we surely couldn’t have hoped for a more ideal Boxing Day opposition, to hopefully buck a trend of shocking poor form in fixtures in between Christmas and New Year.