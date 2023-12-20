News

Premier League clubs – New report ranks Newcastle United the biggest in England

An interesting new report has looked at all Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United ranked the biggest of all in England.

The new report coming from the CIES Football Observatory.

They do say a good big un will always beat a good little un…

All 20 Premier League clubs this season, the average height of each team.

In case you prefer in old money, top of the table Newcastle United are averaging just a touch under 6ft 1, the rough equivalent of 185.08cm.

Of the big five European leagues (England, Italy, France, Germany, Spain), Newcastle United are 16th biggest, with Hoffenheim at the very top with an average of 186.92cm (approximately 6ft 1 and a half inches)

The CIES Football Observatory report notes:

‘The last CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post for 2023 ranks the clubs in 53 leagues around the world according to the average size of the line-ups fielded in the current or last completed season. Almost 13 centimetres separate the ‘tallest’ and ‘shortest’ teams: Hungary’s Kecskeméti TE (187.13cm) and Japan’s Sagan Tosu (174.18cm).

While Japanese clubs monopolise the bottom three places (Sagan Tosu, Albirex Niigata and Yokohama FC), three German clubs are in the top four positions: TSG Hoffenheim, FC Schalke 04 and FC Heidenheim. Rayo Vallecano is the only European big-5 league team with an average height on the pitch shorter than 180cm (178.61cm).

The world average is 181.46cm, with higher values in the UEFA association leagues (182.65cm) than in the other continents (179.54cm). All 55 teams where players over 185cm played a majority of minutes are from the Old Continent. More demographic data for 31 European top divisions are available in this Atlas.’