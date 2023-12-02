Opinion

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United on Saturday night

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Manchester United.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to add to an excellent Premier League home record at St James’ Park.

Newcastle having won six of their seven home PL matches this season, the only exception that very unlucky Liverpool game.

So what can we expect the Newcastle United team v Manchester United to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Three more squad players are available compared to Tuesday night, as Mark Gillespie, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth weren’t named in the senior 23 man NUFC Champions League squad, so they couldn’t be included against PSG.

There was some positive news on the injury situation on Friday, Eddie Howe revealing that Joe Willock has avoided serious injury to his Achilles after having scans and seeing a specialist, with the Head Coach talking about only ‘weeks’ before Willock could be back in contention. Howe saying similar with Sean Longstaff, that his ankle issue will mean he misses some more weeks of action and not months. Also, Eddie Howe said that Sven Botman’s knee is reacting well as he has stepped up to doing individual training out on the grass, with the Head Coach saying he hopes this progress will continue and no need for any surgery.

However, on the not so positive side, the NUFC boss saying that he didn’t expect any injured players to return for this Man U game.

So if we take it that there will be no nasty surprises in terms of new injuries, it would appear to mean that Eddie Howe will be selecting his starting eleven from this lot:

Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Miguel Almiron, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Miley, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth.

Hopefully with the gap between games being Tuesday to Saturday, that will have helped the Newcastle players who did so well against PSG, to get themselves right again for tonight.

So my predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

It does have a familiar look about it, as this is the exact same 11 who also started against both Chelsea and PSG.

No disrespect to the other squad players who are available BUT very difficult to see Eddie Howe choosing to make any changes, considering who we we all understand to be available tonight.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(If winning at Chelsea in the quarter-final: Carabao Cup Semi-Final (first leg) – w/c 8 January 2024 and Carabao Cup Semi-Final (second leg) – w/c 21 January 2024)