Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Tottenham on Sunday

Looking at this Newcastle team v Tottenham.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to bounce back from defeat at Everton.

With seven wins from eight home Premier League matches, Newcastle needing to improve on only one win in seven away PL games.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Tottenham to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

With playing Thursday – Sunday – Wednesday, you’d imagine Eddie Howe would have loved to rotate a bit today.

However, even with this massive AC Milan game coming up in three days time, what can / will the Newcastle United Head Coach do?

Eddie Howe has indicated that some players could / should be heading back soon, the question then is obviously, how soon?

Some rumours suggest Sean Longstaff could be back in the matchday squad today, whilst others are saying Botman and Wilson are another pair who could return in the near future.

I think it does sound like this trio are the most likely to emerge ahead of the rest from the treatment room but it can only be guesswork as to whether any of them can be in Eddie Howe’s thoughts today.

My suspicion is that if any of them are indeed in the squad today, then it will be on the bench at best.

So that would appear to mean that Eddie Howe will be selecting his starting eleven from this lot again:

Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Miguel Almiron, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Miley, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth.

I think Eddie Howe will make some changes today and maybe even more than I am predicting / guessing.

However, I reckon there will be two alterations.

Krafth coming in for Lascelles and Hall for Livramento.

Eddie Howe said that he thought it was just a dead leg for Jamaal Lascelles towards the end of the Everton match but I still think Krafth might get a rare start.

Whilst I think Livramento has put so much into recent matches, maybe a chance for Hall and then use Livramento as an impact sub if necessary. As much as an attacking full-back can be classed as an impact sub! However, that is where Newcastle currently appear to be when it comes to alternative attacking options.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Tottenham

Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Schar, Hall, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(If winning at Chelsea in the quarter-final: Carabao Cup Semi-Final (first leg) – w/c 8 January 2024 and Carabao Cup Semi-Final (second leg) – w/c 21 January 2024)