Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest – Three changes for Eddie Howe

Looking at this Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat to Luton.

Newcastle United up against the team with the worst recent form in the Premier League, Forest picking up only one point from a last possible twenty one.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

At his press conference on Friday ahead of the Luton match, Eddie Howe named six players who he said he wasn’t sure could be considered for the starting eleven. Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Sven Botman.

As it happened two of those started on Saturday, Schar and Gordon.

Isak and Botman came off the bench.

Krafth an unused sub and Joelinton the only one missing altogether with a hamstring issue.

I can’t see any surprises when it comes to long-term missing players suddenly becoming available. So with Lascelles picking up that injury against Luton and seemingly set to miss today.

Taking everything into consideration, this would appear to mean that today’s Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest will come from amongst the following group:

Dubravka, Trippier, Dummett, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Ritchie, Isak, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Longstaff, Burn, Schar, Joelinton

There are six days between this Forest match and Liverpool away on New Year’s Day, so assuming players are in ok physical condition following the recent busy run up to and including the Luton game, Eddie Howe not having the concern of yet another match only a few days later.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean three changes, with Botman, Joelinton and Isak, replacing Lascelles, Miley and Wilson.

As things stand, Dubravka picks himself and has actually done pretty well since looking a bit rusty and lacking maybe a little confidence in his first couple of PL starts back.

The Lascelles injury appears to have opened up an obvious return to the stellar back four that served Eddie Howe so well last season, assuming Botman deemed ok to play a full match now. I thought he and Schar looked like they had never been apart when playing together at Luton after the Lascelles injury. The defence looked pretty solid for the rest of that match and the bonus of having two ball playing central defenders.

Trippier was back to form against Luton and Burn decent on the left.

A bit harsh on Livramento but he has had plenty football recently and he will be a big bonus for Eddie Howe is available on the bench to fill in pretty much wherever, if / when needed.

The midfield looks to revolve around Joelinton. Eddie Howe had indicated he was maybe a possibility for the Luton match, so hopefully available today. Lewis Miley has done remarkably well, especially at the age of 17, but maybe needs a rest from the firing line now. If Joelinton can come back in alongside Bruno and Longstaff, then Miley is another who could have a job to do off the bench if needed, as was the case against Fulham.

Whilst he failed with a couple of headed chance, one a sitter, when the score was 0-0 on Saturday, Callum Wilson has done well overall since returning to the team. However, Isak looked quality when coming on against Luton and if he is physically ok, then he starts I think. Roles reversed and Wilson set to drop to the bench and be available to come on and replace Isak, or play alongside him.

Difficult to see past Almiron and Gordon continuing, both made major contributions in the last home game against Fulham, hopefully more of the same today.