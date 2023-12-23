Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Luton – Four changes for Eddie Howe

Looking at this Newcastle team v Luton.

Eddie Howe and his players back in Premier League action.

After the heartbreak of Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge, can Newcastle United bounce back with a Premier League victory to follow up last Saturday’s 3-0 over Fulham?

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Luton to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Botman, Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

At his press conference on Friday, Eddie Howe saying / claiming his team selection was very much up in the air with many doubts.

Alexander Isak – Eddie Howe saying the striker is 50/50 due to his ongoing lingering groin issue.

Anthony Gordon – His involvement will depend on an assessment today, with Friday’s training session set to determine a lot of Eddie Howe’s thinking on various NUFC players, The Head Coach saying Gordon is ‘really sore’ and has rightly called out Caicedo for his cowardly sly challenge, raking his studs down the back of the Newcastle player’s Achilles.

Emil Krafth – Another doubt, as he needed stitches in a nasty gash on his shin, after Colwill’s own sly challenge on Krafth.

Fabian Schar – Scans have shown no serious issues on his glute injury picked up on Saturday but Eddie Howe saying it will be a late call on the Swiss defender for Luton.

Joelinton – Same as Schar although Eddie Howe seeming more optimistic on the defender making tomorrow’s match. The NUFC boss saying scans showing nothing serious on his hamstring and a late call on him as well for this Luton match.

Sven Botman – The defender came off last bench on Saturday for a few minutes and then played only the first half at Chelsea, which Eddie Howe said was always the plan, as he manages his recovery. The Head Coach saying he would be assessing and deciding again what would be best for Botman today at Luton.

Strange to say when we are talking about these six doubts on top of that already serious list of missing players. However, a pretty positive update, for the medium to long-term, at the same though, this immediate game against Luton to deal with.

Taking everything into consideration, this would appear to mean that today’s Newcastle team v Luton will come from amongst the following group:

Dubravka, Trippier, Dummett, Botman, Lascelles, Wilson, Gordon, Ritchie, Isak, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Longstaff, Burn, Schar, Joelinton

The injury situation has made things so often so limited in terms of options, this time when predicting the Newcastle team to play Luton though, so many players where you don’t know if they will be available or not. You just hope no more surprise injuries Eddie Howe has kept quiet, whilst you also have to factor in, just what physical condition the various players are in after Chelsea and the games that preceded it.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean four changes, with Schar, Burn, Joelinton and Isak, replacing Krafth, Botman, Miley and Wilson. With the Forest game only three days later, that will also play a sizeable part when it comes to team selection. I can see the likes of Trippier and Botman starting on Boxing Day, Miley as well probably.

Today though, I think Howe will look after both Trippier and Botman, with Livramento shifting to left-back, Burn on the left, then Schar coming back into the middle, as I thought reading between the lines, Howe seemed quite relaxed about the Swiss defender regarding his injury / knock.

Similarly, Joelinton hopefully ok to return as well, with Gordon fingers crossed ok after that shocking sly Caicedo challenge. If Gordon didn’t make it, then I think if Joelinton ok, Lewis Miley would then play as well.

Wilson gave it everything again on Tuesday and scored a great solo goal. He could definitely do with being an impact sub today and my gut feeling is that Isak has been aimed at this game to return.

Would be nice to think that overall, most of the players who are doubts, are in today’s matchday squad, giving Eddie Howe also the rare luxury of a number of positive options he can bring off the bench.