Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Liverpool – Two changes for Eddie Howe

Looking at this Newcastle team v Liverpool.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to bounce back as we move into 2024.

Newcastle United up against the team who on this Sunday morning, are top of the table.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Liverpool to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

At his press conference on Friday ahead of the Liverpool match, Eddie Howe stated:

“Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes continue to work behind the scenes but we don’t have an update on them.

“Jamaal Lascelles’ injury we don’t think is serious, we hope to get him back very soon.”

Unless any hidden surprises, that Newcastle United injury update would appear to mean that like the Forest game, Eddie Howe will be selecting his team against Liverpool from these 20 players, plus potentially Jamaal Lascelles.

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Isak, Gordon, Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wilson, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy

Good news on Lascelles anyway, that his injury isn’t anything serious, though even if he is in Monday’s matchday squad, difficult to see him considered as a starter, having picked up that knock / injury.

There are five days between this Liverpool match on New Year’s Day, so assuming players are in ok physical condition following the recent busy run up to and including the Forest game, Eddie Howe not having the concern of yet another match only a few days later.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean two changes, with Livramento and Joelinton replacing Burn and Miley.

A bit of a shame this game wasn’t days later, as Mo Salah if off to the African Cup of Nations. He has been massively Liverpool’s best and most dangerous player this season, scoring 12 Premier League goals (16 in all competitions). The next highest PL scorers for them are Nunez and Jota (five each), then Diaz (three).

Dan Burn has been one of those scapegoated by some Newcastle fans for recent performances but whilst not at his best, it is laughable how extreme some fans are willing to go, based on so little.

My change to Livramento would be a positive one, as in, he has been excellent so far and I reckon at least part of the reason for dropping him to the bench, has been due to how much football he has played in such a short period of time, having come back from such a serious injury that saw him miss a whole year of football.

Properly refreshed, I think Livramento is ideal to go up against Salah. His pace / mobility and defensive ability of course, however, I think also the fact that he is right footed and Mo Salah so left footed and liking to come inside, makes it a good match up for the young NUFC defender.

Obviously a big feature of that Forest match was how open Newcastle looked in midfield. Joelinton will for sure come back in now he is fit and available, to make sure Liverpool have it far tougher. I guess many Newcastle fans would point the finger at Longstaff as the one to make way but I think Lewis Miley will be the one, not because he is playing poorly. Just the fact he is a 17 year old who needs looking after and will be handy from the bench. Hopefully a better and fitter (more energy) Newcastle United side will also help Longstaff bounce back to form, after a bit of a tough time since he came back earlier than ideal from injury to help Eddie Howe and the squad.

A lot of people, including seemingly many Newcastle fans, writing NUFC off for this one.

I think we will put in a performance and if luck and fine margins are for once back on our side, then who knows.