Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Fulham – Three changes for Eddie Howe

Looking at this Newcastle team v Fulham.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to get back on track in the Premier League.

Newcastle United looking to reinforce a record of seven home wins in eight Premier League matches at St James’ Park this season.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Fulham to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

At his press conference on Friday, Eddie Howe giving a fair bit of info on the injury and availability front.

Trippier is suspended for this game of course, whilst the Head Coach said he would be checking Gordon was ok in training. The winger having told Howe that he had felt an ‘awareness’ of his hamstring during the match on Wednesday night but the player also saying he felt fine after the game.

Eddie Howe had some disappointing news on both Barnes and Willock, that setbacks meant it looked like January at the earliest now for the pair to return.

He also made clear that some players are continuing to play despite picking up knocks and that also injured players are being pressed back into service a little earlier than normal, due to the strains on the squad. Dan Burn himself saying on Friday that he’d really pushed his recovery in order to help the manager and team, he had been expected to be out for ten or more weeks but came off the bench on Wednesday only 39 days after picking up the back injury against Arsenal.

One big bit of positive news came from Craig Hope of The Mail on Friday afternoon, he said his information was that Sven Botman was now very close to returning to the matchday squad, with even a chance he may make the bench today.

Anyway, taking everything into consideration, this would appear to mean that today’s Newcastle team v Fulham will come from amongst the following group:

Dubravka, Karius, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak, Dummett, Hall, Longstaff, Burn, Ritchie, Wilson

Obviously a lot will depend on how Eddie Howe gauges the physical condition of his players but I think we are looking at a number of changes, with of course the Trippier one forced.

Dubravka seems to be over whatever illness / injury issues he had and I thought did ok on Wednesday, no chance with either goal.

I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Krafth play at Chelsea on Tuesday and possibly Dummett as well. However, I think Lascelles and Schar will continue today and assuming fitness allows it, Burn to come in on the left and Livramento switch to his favoured right-back position.

So much put into the AC Milan game but our two Brazilians will be asked to go again, though I fancy Lewis Miley will finally get a shift off after putting in an unbelievable run of performances. That is assuming Sean Longstaff is now ready to start after a couple of sub appearances.

Again, assuming likes of Gordon and Almiron are ok in terms of fitness / injury, I think they will start, but with Isak back in for Wilson. Hopefully the shorter shift on Wednesday night giving Isak a bit of a break that he looked like he definitely needed, whilst Wilson played the full match so I’m guessing the bench for him. Especially with Chelsea on Tuesday to swiftly follow.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean three changes, with Burn, Longstaff and Isak replacing Trippier, Miley and Wilson.