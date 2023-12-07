Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Everton on Thursday night

Looking at this Newcastle team v Everton.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to take their excellent Premier League home record on the road.

Newcastle having won all of their last six home PL matches this season, including their most recent two Premier League games when dominating both Chelsea and Man U.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Everton to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Man U:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

We then had an official Newcastle United injury update on Wednesday morning ahead of the match at Goodison Park.

Eddie Howe updating on the availability situation.

Eddie Howe saying that apart from Nick Pope, it will be the ‘same squad for Everton’ as was the case for the Man U match.

The NUFC Head Coach did though add a more positive edge as well for (hopefully!) the near future, making public that ‘a few are edging closer to a return’ now.

As for those who could be ‘edging’ closer, Callum Wilson appears to be one of those hopefully, with fingers crossed, Sven Botman another, the Dutch defender has posted an image of himself as he works back to becoming available again and captioned the image ‘last few steps’… Here’s hoping.

Last week ahead of the Man U match, Eddie Howe also gave positive updates on Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff. Stating that he expected it to be ‘weeks’ and not months before they were both back available.

So if we take it that there will be no nasty surprises in terms of new injuries, it would appear to mean that Eddie Howe will be selecting his starting eleven from this lot:

Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Miguel Almiron, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Miley, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth.

Hopefully with the gap between games being Saturday to Thursday, that will have helped the Newcastle players who did so well against Man U, to get themselves right again for tonight.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Everton

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

It does have a familiar look about it, as this is the exact same outfield 10 who also started against Chelsea, PSG and Man U.

No disrespect to the other squad players who are available BUT very difficult to see Eddie Howe choosing to make any changes, considering who we all understand to be available tonight. However, no surprise on Sunday for me at Tottenham if maybe Lewis Hall gets a start, plus one or two other surprises potentially, either from those lifted above and / or from the current injury list…

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(If winning at Chelsea in the quarter-final: Carabao Cup Semi-Final (first leg) – w/c 8 January 2024 and Carabao Cup Semi-Final (second leg) – w/c 21 January 2024)