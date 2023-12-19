Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Chelsea – Four changes for Eddie Howe

Looking at this Newcastle team v Chelsea.

Eddie Howe and his players back in cup action.

Victories over Man City and Man U earning them a visit to Chelsea, to play for a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

After the first 60+ years of the competition, fair to say that there is plenty room for improvement.

Only twice (1975/76 and 2022/23) have Newcastle United the semi-final stage, so this would be two out of two in two attempts for Eddie Howe, if his side get past Chelsea.

If the scores are level after 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge tonight, it goes straight to penalties, no extra-time or replay.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Chelsea to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

At his press conference on Monday, Eddie Howe giving a fair bit of info on the injury and availability front.

Kieran Trippier – Eddie Howe saying he is ‘fine’ but that he would chat to the England defender to ‘check on his Chelsea involvement’

Fabian Schar – Having scans on Monday on his Glute issue picked up on Saturday but Eddie Howe saying he believes the injury isn’t ‘too bad’

Joelinton – Same again, having scans on his (Hamstring) injury, but the NUFC Head Coach again believing it not to be ‘too bad’

Harvey Barnes – The current diagnosis is looking like another four or five weeks before he returns, assuming no setbacks

Alexander Isak – Has an ongoing Groin issue (which Eddie Howe has previously made clear is the case) but has a ‘chance’ of featuring against Chelsea according to the NUFC boss

Sven Botman – After the defender came off the bench on Saturday, Eddie Howe saying that he would be giving consideration as to what, if any, participation the Dutch defender could have in this Chelsea match.

Anyway, taking everything into consideration (various journalists reporting that Chelsea have given permission for loan player Lewis Hall to play for Newcastle tonight), this would appear to mean that today’s Newcastle team v Fulham will come from amongst the following group:

Dubravka, Trippier, Dummett, Botman, Lascelles, Wilson, Gordon, Ritchie, Isak, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Longstaff, Burn

Eddie Howe also said on Monday, ahead of this Chelsea match…

“We will pick a team that will give us the best chance of winning.

“We desperately want to win.”

Now, I think Eddie Howe will indeed pick his best possible team, but at the same time, you have to accept that he may make some decisions based on some players perhaps now getting dangerously close to inviting an injury to happen. What happened with Schar and Joelinton a vivid reminder of how difficult it is to balance everything.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Longstaff, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean four changes, with Trippier, Krafth, Lewis Miley and Isak, replacing Lascelles, Schar, Joelinton and Wilson.

I think Lascelles might need to be given a shift off and I don’t think Botman will be started just yet after his lengthy absence. So for me, Trippier almost certainly ok to return and Krafth having done well when called on the odd time this season, including on Saturday.

Lewis Miley given a brief rest on Saturday before needed to replace Joelinton, his confidence will be sky high after that first goal and another great performance.

Whilst if Isak is ok, I think he definitely starts, with Wilson becoming the impact sub after a busy return to action for the number nine.

However, nothing will surprise me and some other players may physically need to drop to the bench, or indeed, need to be left out altogether. Whilst I also would find it no surprise if this game Eddie Howe chose to put Lewis Hall into the starting eleven.

Eddie Howe made ten changes against Man City and eight against Man U in this competition, so one thing I am certain of is that there won’t be quite so many changes as those two games, mainly because NUFC don’t have enough senior fit players to do so!