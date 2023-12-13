Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v AC Milan in tonight’s all or nothing Champions League clash

Looking at this Newcastle team v AC Milan.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming for Champions League qualification tonight.

Newcastle United knowing that if they win and PSG don’t (away at Borussia Dortmund), then NUFC will be playing in the Champions League knockout stages in February 2024.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v AC Milan to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Spurs:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

At his press conference on Tuesday, Eddie Howe wouldn’t give any clear guidance on why Dubravka, Gordon and Longstaff had missed the light training session earlier in the day. Though he did admit that Dubravka was a doubt.

Journalists have claimed that Dubravka is ill and/or has an ongoing shoulder issue.

As for Longstaff and Gordon, the consensus was more positive amongst the media, a belief / understanding that the pair had just been resting when not involved in the light training session.

The news on Callum Wilson was certainly clearer, with the striker strongly indicating he is very much hoping for a start tonight.

As well as the injuries and Tonali’s suspension, Eddie Howe has a few extra missing players when it comes to the Champions League. Only 23 allowed to be named in your official A list CL squad and so the likes of Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Mark Gillespie were left out when it was named in September for these group matches. Javier Manquillo also left out but he is currently injured anyway.

Young players born on or after 1 January 2002 are also eligible, so Lewis Miley and certain other Under 21 players could be in the matchday squad.

This would appear to mean that tonight’s Newcastle team v AC Milan will come from amongst the following group:

Dubravka, Karius, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak, Dummett, Hall, Longstaff, Wilson

If Dubravka was ruled out and Karius plays, then the other goalkeeper options for the matchday squad and bench are young keepers Will Brown, Aidan Harris and Adam Harrison.

So my predicted Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Karius, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean two changes, with Karius and Wilson replacing Dubravka and Isak.

If Dubravka is passed fit to play then I think he will, however, from what we are seeing and hearing it doesn’t look likely.

I don’t think Isak has looked 100% in recent matches and could well be used as an impact sub tonight. Whilst I can also see Longstaff also being used off the bench, with maybe he not quite so far forward as Callum Wilson in terms of back to full fitness.