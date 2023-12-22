News

Paul Merson – I went to watch Newcastle United play at Chelsea and…

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the eighteenth NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players having played twenty six matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing away at Luton.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“I went to watch the game between Chelsea and Newcastle United in midweek.

“The Magpies might have only lost on penalties but they did not look fluent at all.

“Luton Town are tough to play against at Kenilworth Road and this is a tricky fixture to call.

“Newcastle United have got just way too many injuries and they’re not anywhere close to full strength.

“Their players are dropping like flies at the moment.

“Kieran Trippier is struggling right now and it’s sad to see. His confidence seems to have dropped after a strong start to the season.

“I just think this is going to be a very difficult game for Eddie Howe’s men.

“If Luton get in front first, I don’t see Newcastle steamrolling them after that.

“I’m leaning towards Luton but I still think the spoils might be shared in this one.

“Prediction: Luton Town 1 Newcastle United 1”

A pretty good summing up there by Paul Merson on Newcastle United and this match on Saturday.

Luton with an appalling home record of won 1 drawn 2 lost 5, Newcastle United with an appalling away record of won 1 drawn 2 lost 5.

Luton have improved their performances, particularly at home, but not their results.

Their last five home matches have seen single goal margin defeats to Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City, a draw with Liverpool and their only victory of the season at home, so far, against Palace.

I watched their match against Liverpool and Luton were the better team, deserved to win, Liverpool fluking an equaliser in the fifth minute of added time. Whilst in the last two home matches, the Hatters led against both Arsenal and Man City at the hour mark, only to lose both matches in the final half hour.

Which brings us to Newcastle United.

As Paul Merson points out, an unbelievable number of players missing for Eddie Howe, picking up four more injuries only in the last week! Joelinton and Schar forced off against Fulham last Saturday, Krafth and Gordon victims of sly nasty challenges on Tuesday against a Chelsea side taking advantage of no VAR in use.

Newcastle United have came out strong in all of their last three matches against AC Milan, Fulham and Chelsea, ironically though winning against Fulham despite going in 0-0 at the break, whilst in the other two matches leading at half-time but losing both.

As we know, a lot of mitigating circumstances and the number of injuries is obviously the top factor, Eddie Howe having to play the same players game after game, even if they are carrying knocks or not fully fit, plus then having pretty much zero options to change things positively from the bench.

I think Newcastle United need to be the better team in the first half and score some goals in the opening 45 minutes, if we are to get a positive result.

I reckon after ten minutes we will have a pretty good idea of where this match is heading.

Once we see what kind of team Eddie Howe has been able to put out, what kind of shape they are in AND how they are able to start the game.