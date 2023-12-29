News

Paul Merson gives verdict on Newcastle United situation

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the twentieth NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players having played twenty eight matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing away at Liverpool.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“I can’t believe Newcastle United were beaten by Nottingham Forest earlier this week.

“It was an absolutely shocking result for Eddie Howe’s side.

“It’s all about timings when you play one of the so-called big games and Liverpool are playing the Magpies at the perfect time.

“Forest’s victory against Newcastle wasn’t a smash-and-grab as they were really poor on the night and got well beaten.

“Newcastle were also poor in the cup game against Chelsea, so things are not going well for them at the moment.

“Liverpool, on the other hand, got a hard-fought 2-0 win against Burnley in a game that marked Diogo Jota’s return to the team. He’s a top player and his presence will come as a timely boost for Jurgen Klopp, who is set to lose Mohamed Salah next month as the 31-year-old prepares to represent Egypt at the AFCON.

“Liverpool are very much in the thick of it in the race for the Premier League title and should win this one at home.

“Their squad isn’t perfect, but I can’t see Klopp dipping into the market in January despite their injury crisis at the back, with the likes of Joel Matip, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas on the sidelines.

“Prediction: Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 0”

Paul Merson making some fair points there, hopefully his conclusion proving wide of the mark though.

I have no problem with him forecasting a home victory, pretty much everybody else will be doing the same, especially with the fact Newcastle have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions.

It is up to Eddie Howe and his players to prove Paul Merson and others wrong.

Well, there are always two sides to every story.

The combination of so many games to play and so few fully fit players, has been challenging. This run of seven matches in a 19 day stretch between 7 and 19 December, saw a four day gap between the Chelsea and Luton matches and only a three day game on the other five occasions. Eddie Howe has the relative luxury of six days between Forest and Liverpool, which is a massive positive.

I’m guessing it has been a case of a day or two much needed rest for the Newcastle players and then Eddie Howe getting them at it on the training ground ahead of Monday night. It was all very well having last season’s brilliant defence finally back together on Boxing Day but having had little to no time to work with them, maybe no surprise Eddie Howe saw his defenders looking a bit like strangers to each other at times against Forest.

The likes of Botman, Burn and Joelinton have been rushed back ahead of when they ideally should have been and another week on can only have done them all good. Plus of course the likes of Gordon and Bruno who have been playing pretty much every minute of every game.

I can only see a better team, at least on paper, named on Monday night. A better, fitter, more energy Newcastle starting eleven.

Paul Merson very economical as well with the facts he chooses to use AND omit.

Newcastle have taken the lead in four of their last five matches (all competitions) and have simply ran out of steam time after time, with pretty much the same players on the pitch time after time, the energy levels drop and there have been pretty much no viable options on the bench to give fresh legs and/or something different to the team.

Paul Merson failing to mention that Newcastle led into added time and were punished for a late mistake, NUFC had defended really well and Chelsea only had three efforts on target before that very late equaliser.

As for Forest. It was poor defending at key moments and failure to take chances and/or advantage of great situations. Leading 1-0, the pivotal moment surely on the stroke of half-time when Almiron did so well to win the ball and there was him and three other Newcastle players in the box against two defenders, he chose the wrong option and his pass intercepted, within seconds Wood scored the equaliser.

I am not going to say Forest didn’t do well and didn’t deserve the win by the end as Newcastle couldn’t respond after gifting two second half goals that were expertly finished by Wood. However, reality is that Eddie Howe’s side had more possession (62% v 38%), more corners (10 v 2), more shots (19 v 15) and more of those shots on target (7 v 6). When you don’t convert chances AND defend like that, then you are asking to be beaten.

Newcastle United do need to raise their game as they face a Liverpool side unbeaten in 14 home games this season. However, the last three PL matches at Anfield have seen a 1-1 draw against Arsenal, a really poor 0-0 against Man U, with the one before that seeing them trail 3-2 to Fulham and fluke it 4-3 with two goals in the 87th and 88th minutes.

Liverpool will be deservedly massive favourites but I think Newcastle United can give this a real go and if creating chances AND defending a lot better at the other end, then who knows.