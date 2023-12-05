Opinion

Paul Merson comments on Manchester United and Newcastle United – Can’t disagree with any of it

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the fifteenth round of Premier League matches.

Eddie Howe and his players having played twenty one matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing away at Everton.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Newcastle have been absolutely phenomenal this season.

“I have a lot of respect for the way they’ve played.

“The manager’s great and he improved people – that’s the name of the game when you’re a coach.

“They’re getting the rewards they deserve.

“Anthony Gordon’s going to get a lot of stick at Goodison Park this week. He’s been great so far, but he won’t be too comfortable against Everton.

“Newcastle slaughtered [Man] United without a lot of their players, and I can’t talk highly enough of them.

“I’d be shocked if Everton got relegated this season. They’ve got a lot of X-factor results in them, and they did well against Villa away from home. Everton can be dangerous on their day and with the three promoted teams struggling in the Premier League, they should be able to stay up.

“Everton are a funny team at home – they’re beating as an away side at the moment. If they’re able to create chances at home, they can cause Newcastle a few problems.

“I’m not sure if Newcastle can keep pulling off excellent performances every week, but they should be able to win this game.

“Prediction: Everton 1 Newcastle 2”

I can’t disagree with any of that, Paul Merson absolutely spot on.

Speaking of which…

Paul Merson on Manchester United ahead of their home game with Chelsea on Wednesday night:

“I’m not exaggerating when I say that Manchester United’s game against Newcastle was one of the most one-sided matches I’ve ever seen in the Premier League.

“I thought it was embarrassing.

“I was shocked by the way [Man] United played and the lack of effort they put in.

“Man United are all over the place.

“They let in three goals against Galatasaray and could’ve conceded ten against Newcastle.”

I totally agree with all that as well from Paul Merson, I don’t think many in the media have properly represented just how superior Newcastle United were over Man U, how it was more of a 4-0 or 5-0 performance by the two clubs, rather than the sheer luck of Erik ten Hag and his team to escape with a one goal defeat.