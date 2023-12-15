News

Paul Merson a bit harsh here on Newcastle United

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the seventeenth NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players having played twenty four matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing at home against Fulham.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“I said a few weeks back that Fulham are in a relegation battle because they couldn’t score a goal at the time but they’ve gone mad since!

“They can’t stop scoring and it’s absolutely amazing.

“Newcastle will be devastated after yesterday [Wednesday] as they were so close to the knockouts [of the Champions League], but now they’re out of Europe altogether after finishing fourth in their group.

“They have to pick themselves up and show up against an in form Fulham team but will also have one eye on the cup game against Chelsea [on Tuesday].

“Newcastle haven’t won a trophy since I was born and I’m 55!

“For a club of that size, it’s been too long.

“Fulham are on a bit of a mad run, but I expect the home side to show their class in this one.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 3 Fulham 1”

Paul Merson a bit harsh here on Newcastle United.

It is ‘only’ 54 years since NUFC won a trophy!

Paul Merson was born on 20 March 1968 and was coming up to 15 months old when Newcastle United lifted the Fairs Cup in Budapest on 11 June 1969, a comeback 3-2 win meaning an overall 6-2 aggregate victory over Ujpest Dozsa. So there!

However, as Paul Merson does indicate correctly, after AC Milan produced their comeback win on Wednesday night, now Eddie Howe has to make sure his players are right for Saturday.

As Paul Merson does also indicate, this Fulham season sums up just how mad and unpredictable the Premier League is.

Fulham had won only three of their first twelve PL matches and failed to score in four of their last six. Yet suddenly scoring 16 goals in their last four matches and winning three of them. It should actually have been four wins in a row as they were the better team and led 3-2 at Anfield with three minutes to go, only for Liverpool to fluke a win with two very late goals.

I think Marco Silva is a very decent manager and Fulham were never in reality a relegation candidate.

All a bit similar to Bournemouth, for me they were never a serious relegation team either. They had only won one of eleven PL matches before that win over Newcastle, yet have gone on to make it a current run of 13 points from a possible 15. Scoring eight goals in three away wins including hammering Man U 3-0 at Old Trafford last time out, whilst the game they didn’t win was a 2-2 draw at home against form club Aston Villa.

So there is no doubt that Eddie Howe and his team have to make sure they perform on Saturday, or else Fulham could do a Bournemouth.

However, this is at St James’ Park and in all competitions, Newcastle United have a record this season of nine wins from twelve home games, including seven from eight in the league.

Wednesday night was gutting but at the same time Newcastle played really well and deserved to win, they could and should have had the game won by half-time and absolutely dominated AC Milan. The later stages did predictably see Newcastle’s energy levels reduce and AC Milan had the advantage of more fresh legs and attacking options from the bench than NUFC did.

As in so many matches though it was such small margins and if Maignan hadn’t pulled off that save of the season from Bruno, then I have no doubts Newcastle United would now be in the Champions League last 16.

As Paul Merson says though, there can be no hangover from that defeat, with the players now simply needing to bounce back and start another winning run, in all competitions.