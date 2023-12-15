Opinion

Pat Nevin patronising Newcastle United fans

Pat Nevin was at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

The former Chelsea and Everton player working for BBC Sport on the match.

Newcastle United losing 2-1 to AC Milan and of course exiting Europe altogether.

Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live pundit about Newcastle’s defeat to AC Milan:

“Before this campaign, Eddie Howe hadn’t managed at Champions League level.

“So you don’t just expect to walk in and cruise it.

“But I do feel sorry for them that they did not have the opportunity to go at this group with the full strength of their squad.

“It won’t feel like it for fans right now, but dropping out of Europe altogether is the best outcome for Newcastle United.

“They haven’t got the depth of squad and they would not get [Premier League] top four [if continuing in Champions League].”

I find these Pat Nevin comments really patronising, which other club would he and others be saying to the fanbase, it was best you didn’t get through to the Champions League last 16?

On top of that though and maybe even more importantly, his arguments just don’t hold water.

Of course Newcastle United are still building their squad window by window from the wreckage of a decade and a half of Mike Ashley. However, Eddie Howe DID have a squad capable of competing in both Premier League AND Champions League.

The big problem is that half of the first team squad ended up injured at the same time.

Including a 17 year old, Eddie Howe having to put out the same ten outfield players match after match in quick succession whether they had knocks or not and maybe most importantly, having little to no options of making in-game positive changes.

I don’t recall Pat Nevin or anybody else saying Newcastle United weren’t capable of competing in the Champions League, when following up the away draw at the San Siro with a 4-1 hammering of PSG. The next CL match at home to Borussia Dortmund saw a very tight game that could have gone either way and Dortmund only clinging on due to the woodwork saving them twice late in the match and Callum Wilson not scoring a real sitter.

The run of matches including the final three Champions League matches saw Eddie Howe really up against it with half his squad missing for most matches. Despite this, Newcastle had the game won in Paris until robbed by that penalty decision and then on Wednesday night were clearly the better team overall but key moments went against them, everything going the way of AC Milan.

As I say, it was the missing list of players that has massively impacted Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, yet we were still only half an hour away of reaching the last 16 on Wednesday night and indeed would have done so, if say Almiron had scored that tap in and/or if Maignan hadn’t pulled off save of the season from Bruno.

The thing is as well, Champions League last 16 matches are two months away, in mid-February. By then, unless there is more serious bad luck, Eddie Howe should have the vast majority of his squad available, including key players, plus there will / would have been the transfer window to also reinforce the squad, especially if still in all four competitions, particularly the Champions League.

As for Pat Nevin declaring ‘Before this campaign, Eddie Howe hadn’t managed at Champions League level. So you don’t just expect to walk in and cruise it.’

Well for starters, nobody at Newcastle United was ever claiming NUFC would ‘cruise it’ in the Champions League.

As for this thing about not having previously managed in the Champions League, I find it laughable that Pat Nevin and others make these kind of comments, portraying the Champions League as some kind of mystical near impossible challenge.

If you manage a team in say Belgium, Scotland or one of the Scandinavian countries, then if you are in the Champions League it would be a significant leap in levels of the teams you could face.

However, already this season in domestic matches, Newcastle United have won against Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Aston Villa and Man U (twice). So no reason why AND it has shown, that Newcastle couldn’t be competitive against the likes of PSG, Dortmund and AC Milan, as it has proved. It was dubbed the Group of Death and lived up to that billing, so many matches that could have gone either way and in the end just very fine margins deciding the final placings. On Wednesday night it was massively in the balance all the way to pretty much the end of the games, that any one of PSG, Milan or Newcastle could qualify.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Wednesday 13 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 33

AC Milan:

Pulisic 59, Chukwueze 84

Possession was AC Milan 42% Newcastle 58%

Total shots were AC Milan 12 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were AC Milan 2 Newcastle 8

Corners were AC Milan 3 Newcastle 5

Referee: Danny Makellie

Attendance: 52,037 (Approx 1,200 AC Milan)

Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Dubravka, Trippier (Burn 63), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Longstaff 71), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Isak 62), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Harrison, Dummett, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports