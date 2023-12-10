News

Partner of Newcastle United player hoping he secures Serie A move in transfer window

One Newcastle United player could be looking for a move to Serie A in the upcoming transfer window, well certainly his partner is hoping so.

Loris Karius was named by Eddie Howe in both the Newcastle United Champions League squad and in the senior 25 man NUFC Premier League squad this season.

The Nick Pope injury seeing Karius now only behind Martin Dubravka.

Loris Karius is in his second season at Newcastle United but is a very publicly recognised figure in Italy, though that is massively due to his partner.

Diletta Leotta is a very famous TV presenter in Italy and so by association, the NUFC keeper has a much enhanced profile, which explains why he is regularly mentioned with regard to a possible move to Serie A.

The profile of the couple went up a few more notches at the end of August 2024 when their first child was born, a girl they have named Aria.

In a new interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Diletta Leotta says she is hoping for a Loris Karius move to Serie A ASAP:

What kind of dad is he?

“Amazing, they are in love.

“Loris is very sweet and Aria melts when she looks at him.

“Not to mention the fact that they are identical, same face.”

He continues to play for Newcastle, how does he divide it [his time]?

“He takes a lot of planes.

“As soon as he has a day he leaves and even comes for just 24 hours.”

What if an Italian club came forward in this transfer window?

“I hope so.

“He has another year on his contract and is fine at Newcastle, but whoever does this job always has his suitcase packed.

“I would understand any move but I hope he can get closer.”