Opinion

Only goal difference is keeping Newcastle United out of the bottom three…

That doesn’t sound right but I’m afraid it’s true, I am of course, talking about Newcastle United and the Premier League away form.

Five points from nine games on the road, with only Forest – also on five points, Luton on four and Sheffield Utd, who only have two points, having worse Premier League away form records.

It’s a good job all three are still to visit St James’ Park, not that our home form is in question, an almost impervious record that boasts eight wins from nine and where we sit second in that particular table, with only Aston Villa (eight wins, one draw) exhibiting better home form so far this season.

Saturday’s meek surrender at Kenilworth Road was our sixth loss in nine PL away games and our fourth on the bounce, with an aggregate loss of 10-1 against Bournemouth, Everton, Spurs and now Luton.

Compare that to last season, when Newcastle United finished third in the Premier League’s ‘away only’ table behind Arsenal and Man City, 45 per cent of last season’s points haul came on the road, this time it’s only 17 per cent.

Season on season, against the sides we’ve already played, we are ten points worse off, picking up only two points from seven games (discounting the win at Sheffield Utd and the loss at Luton, both newly promoted teams) as compared to the twelve that we mustered away to the same opposition last time out.

Of further concern is that in this campaign, we are yet to visit Anfield, Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge, the Emirates Stadium, and Villa Park.

Put simply, if we are to get our league season back on track, we must address our away day blues. No side can mount a challenge for a Champions League place when 83 per cent of their points are being won at home.

Of course, teams are more dominant at home. Whilst it can happen, by the end of the season if any team has managed to muster more points on the road, it is something of a statistical anomaly and does not become a trend. Overall, teams are more dominant in possession, in pressing and in creating chances whilst on their own turf. Situational awareness and the backing of a vociferous support help reinforce this.

So, why is it we NUFC are performing so badly away from home this season? There are a host of reasons but I’ve picked out a couple.

I’ve read about Expected goals, and in the case of the xG ‘for’ variety, if you exclude that freak result at Bramall Lane, the statistics show that we aren’t taking our chances away from home. As for the xG ‘against’ variety, it won’t come as any surprise to hear that we’ve conceded more than the statistics suggest we should have.

Looking at when we concede, in terms of actual goals shipped on the road, half of them have come after the hour mark, with more than half of those conceded in the last fifteen minutes. In fact, we’ve already conceded as many in the final third of our away games this season, than we did in the whole of last season. If Premier League matches lasted only 75 minutes, Newcastle United would have 35 points, but late goals conceded when we are the visiting team means we are six points worse off.

This in itself points to fatigue and we totally get the reason why we look so jaded in the final throes. Late in away matches, we do not appear to have the energy reserves to hold on, and the personnel on the bench to change things just isn’t there because of our unprecedented injuries. We have used 30 players this season, the most of any Premier League side but the squad is not deep enough to sustain the sort of injuries we’ve had to contend with over several months. We therefore lack cohesion and continuity which doesn’t help our away form.

Our first four Champions League group matches were also all immediately followed by domestic away games, where with the exception of Sheffield Utd, we didn’t manage to win. The high intensity nature of those games, playing the equivalent of a top Premier League team each time, coupled with the travelling and the inability to spend quality time on the training ground are all contributing factors, as are the physical and mental challenges that competing at Europe’s top table bring.

We have also claimed just one point this season from a losing position, that was at the London Stadium, where in fact, we really dropped two points, having come from behind to get our noses in front before Mohammed Kudus’ late equaliser. We have only trailed at St James’ Park once, that was in added on time in the Liverpool defeat, yet we have been behind seven times away from home and gone on to lose six.

Commenting after Saturday’s defeat, Eddie was at a loss to explain why we’ve been so bad away from fortress St James. Now, I’m pretty sure Eddie has a very good grasp as to the reasons why, but as usual, he is very measured when responding to media enquiries and gives little away.

After watching Saturday’s pitiful surrender at Luton, it’s fair to say that the Mackems will fancy their chances more than ever.

That is an away game that Eddie dare not lose and with a trip to Anfield on New Year’s Day, he needs to urgently restore results on the road before our last remaining hopes of silverware and Champions League qualification for next season slip away.