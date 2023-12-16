News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Follows Newcastle 3 Fulham 0

An official Newcastle United injury update on Saturday.

This follows the 3-0 win over Fulham at St James’ Park.

United getting back to winning ways after three defeats in a row.

Eddie Howe with a lot of positives.

However, the Head Coach delivering an official Newcastle United injury update following the game.

As two players forced off in the opening 36 minutes, quite unbelievable bad luck for the NUFC boss.

Eddie Howe speaking after Newcastle 3 Fulham 0:

“Alexander Isak isn’t doing too bad.

“He has been playing recently but still isn’t 100 per cent with a groin problem.

“We just felt that today was probably the right time to take him out.

“He has put himself on the pitch for us because Callum Wilson has not been fit and he’s played a lot of minutes.

“However, he is not 100 per cent fit and I want to try to get him 100 per cent if physically possible.

“However, with the further injuries we have had,,, I don’t know if that will be the case.

“Sven Botman is a very, very popular member of the dressing room.

“Popular in terms of personality but also as a player.

“The lads love him on the pitch.

“He has had a really difficult injury.

“We are really hopeful he can stay fit now.

“He is back and he is a key part of our plans.

“The [in-game] injuries are obviously the negative today.

“I think Fabian’s is a glute problem.

“I don’t think it’s a hamstring.

“But Joey’s [Joelinton’s] possibly might be a hamstring.

“We don’t think they’re serious.

“But certainly to come off the pitch, they are short-term problems for us, that we can’t navigate easily at the moment.

“We were thinking that possibly we were through the worst of our injury situation…

“Now it has reared its head again in a negative way.

“So we will have to see where we are.”

So, hopefully a more optimistic outlook than it felt when we were watching the game today.

Reading between the lines, I think we may well be seeing Alexander Isak playing on Tuesday against Chelsea.

Whilst obviously it was great to see Sven Botman named in the matchday squad and then even better that he came on and got some minutes, in decent circumstances.

Whilst with Schar and Joelinton, Eddie Howe sounding relatively relaxed about the pair, seemingly seeing it as in terms of weeks that they will be missing, rather than months.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports