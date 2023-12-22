News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Luton match on Saturday

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking ahead of this return to Premier League action.

Eddie Howe preparing for this away game at Luton, following on from Tuesday’s gutting defeat in the cup at Chelsea.

This Friday morning Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe reveal that he has five big doubts ahead of this Luton match, five players who could potentially make the matchday squad, or not…

Alexander Isak – Eddie Howe says the striker is 50/50 due to his ongoing lingering groin issue.

Anthony Gordon – His involvement will depend on an assessment today, with Friday’s training session set to determine a lot of Eddie Howe’s thinking on various NUFC players, The Head Coach saying Gordon is ‘really sore’ and has rightly called out Caicedo for his cowardly sly challenge, raking his studs down the back of the Newcastle player’s Achilles.

Emil Krafth – Another doubt, as he needed stitches in a nasty gash on his shin, after Colwill’s own sly challenge on Krafth.

Fabian Schar – Scans have shown no serious issues on his glute injury picked up on Saturday but Eddie Howe saying it will be a late call on the Swiss defender for Luton.

Joelinton – Same as Schar although Eddie Howe seeming more optimistic on the defender making tomorrow’s match. The NUFC boss saying scans showing nothing serious on his hamstring and a late call on him as well for this Luton match.

Strange to say when we are talking about these five doubts on top of that already serious list of missing players. However, a pretty positive update, for the medium to long-term, with seemingly no serious problems on these four players who were forced off the pitch in these last two games.

Even for the Forest match I think it is looking not too bad, so long as no more injuries! However, all eyes on this Luton match and what kind of team Eddie Howe will be able to put out.

