News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Liverpool match on Monday

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking ahead Monday night.

Eddie Howe preparing for this away game at Liverpool, following on from that Boxing Day defeat to Forest.

This Friday morning Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe state:

“Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes continue to work behind the scenes but we don’t have an update on them.

“Jamaal Lascelles’ injury we don’t think is serious, we hope to get him back very soon.”

Unless any hidden surprises, that Newcastle United injury update would appear to mean that like the Forest game, Eddie Howe will be selecting his team against Liverpool from these 20 players, plus potentially Jamaal Lascelles.

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Isak, Gordon, Karius, Dummett, Joelinton, Wilson, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy

Good news on Lascelles anyway, that his injury isn’t anything serious, with him even potentially back on Monday.

As for those who are absent, you would imagine that from what Eddie Howe has said, that the next players potentially back will be Joe Willock and/or Harvey Barnes. However, not in the near future.

We know that obviously Sandro Tonali isn’t available until late August 2024 and that if Nick Pope plays again this season, it will be towards the end of the season.

Which then leaves the likes of Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett as others who aren’t apparently expected to be back, until sometime later than Willock and Barnes.