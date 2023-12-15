Newsletter

Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Fulham match on Saturday

2 hours ago
No comments
An official Newcastle United injury update late on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach talking ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game at St James’ Park.

Fulham the visitors as Newcastle United look to bounce back with a much needed victory.

The defeat to AC Milan making it three in a row.

The key messages coming out of this morning on specific Newcastle United players from Eddie Howe:

Kieran Trippier is missing through suspension.

Anthony Gordon will be monitored today in training to gauge his involvement against Fulham.

Joe Willock won’t be back ‘this side of January’ having had further injections in his Achilles.

Also, a setback for Harvey Barnes means he won’t be available either until January at the earliest

Eddie Howe summing things up ahead of the Fulham match when it comes to availability of players:

“It is mixed.

“We are getting a couple of players back but not in their best physical condition.

“Then you’ve got players that are having to keep playing that are picking up things. “

 

Joe Dixon

