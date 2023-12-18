News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Chelsea match on Tuesday

An official Newcastle United injury update on Monday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking after the much needed dominant 3-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League.

Plus of course now most importantly, Eddie Howe preparing for this cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge tomorrow night:

This Monday morning Newcastle United injury update for Chelsea (and beyond…), Craig Hope of The Mail having put up the key messages from Eddie Howe:

Kieran Trippier – Eddie Howe saying he is ‘fine’ but that he will chat to the England defender to ‘check on his Chelsea involvement’

Fabian Schar – Having scans today on his Glute issue picked up on Saturday but Eddie Howe saying he believes the injury isn’t ‘too bad’

Joelinton – Same again, having scans on his (Hamstring) injury, but the NUFC Head Coach again believing it not to be ‘too bad’

Harvey Barnes – The current diagnosis is looking like another four or five weeks before he returns, assuming no setbacks

Alexander Isak – Has an ongoing Groin issue (which Eddie Howe has previously made clear is the case) but has a ‘chance’ of featuring against Chelsea according to the NUFC boss

Potential Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Monday 8 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(Guessing would be) Monday 15 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Potential FA Cup third round replay

Monday 22 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final second leg

Saturday 27 January 2024 (Weekend of) -FA Cup fourth round

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

(***As you can see, if United win at Chelsea on Tuesday, it then guarantees a two-legged semi-final. Whilst a win at Sunderland would guarantee another game in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with even the possibility of another ‘bonus’ match if Newcastle draw at Sunderland and then beat them in a St James’ Park replay. Certainly no Newcastle United fan will be complaining if wins at Chelsea and Sunderland lead to more matches…)