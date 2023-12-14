News

Official Newcastle United injury update after AC Milan match – New concerns

There has been an official Newcastle United injury update after the AC Milan match.

Eddie Howe revealing the news:

The Newcastle United Head Coach with a couple of new concerns ahead of a busy schedule upcoming.

Eddie Howe giving that official Newcastle United injury update:

“I had to make two changes I didn’t really want to make due to injury.

“I think Kieran Trippier picked up something in the first half, I don’t quite know what it is at this moment in time.

“He wanted to carry on at half-time but he then signalled that he couldn’t [after 63 minutes].

“Anthony Gordon said he had an ‘awareness’ of his hamstring.

“I am not sure if it’s an injury, because he could still sort of play, but he couldn’t play to the level that he has played for a long time.”

Great to see Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn all coming back into the matchday squad.

Not so great if Newcastle then lose Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier.

My feeling is that hopefully neither will prove serious issues and fingers crossed, fall into the ‘got a knock’ category.

I already thought it wasn’t such a bad thing that Kieran Trippier was suspended for Fulham on Saturday, as I reckoned he could do with a shift off. The five yellow cards in the Premier League taking the decision out of Eddie Howe’s hands. I think this even more now, even if it proves nothing to worry about with the England defender.

As for Anthony Gordon, hopefully the fact that Eddie Howe took the decision to sub him, has prevented an injury happening. Everything crossed that Gordon’s ‘awareness’ of his hamstring proves to be just that.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Wednesday 13 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 33

AC Milan:

Pulisic 59, Chukwueze 84

Possession was AC Milan 42% Newcastle 58%

Total shots were AC Milan 12 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were AC Milan 2 Newcastle 8

Corners were AC Milan 3 Newcastle 5

Referee: Danny Makellie

Attendance: 52,037 (Approx 1,200 AC Milan)

Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Dubravka, Trippier (Burn 63), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Longstaff 71), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Isak 62), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Harrison, Dummett, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports