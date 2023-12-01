News

Official Newcastle United injury / availability update for Manchester United match – Sky Sports

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday from Sky Sports.

The NUFC Head Coach talking ahead of Saturday night’s game against Manchester United.

Eddie Howe updating on the availability situation.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports and says that this morning the NUFC Head Coach has told him that none of the injured players are expected back for tomorrow’s game.

The Sky Sports man adding that Eddie Howe followed that up with by stating he’s hoping for no further injuries on Saturday as that would be a ‘real problem’ for the team, with such a busy schedule (see below).

So that would appear to mean that Eddie Howe will be selecting his starting eleven from this lot:

Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Miguel Almiron, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Miley, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth.

Three more squad players available compared to Tuesday night, as Mark Gillespie, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth weren’t named in the senior 23 man NUFC Champions League squad, so they couldn’t be included against PSG.

Despite no positive news for this Man U match in terms of returning first team players, there is some good news.

Eddie Howe has revealed that Joe Willock has avoided serious injury to his Achilles after having scans and seeing a specialist, with the Head Coach talking about only ‘weeks’ before Willock could be back in contention.

Howe saying similar with Sean Longstaff, that his ankle issue will mean he misses some more weeks of action and not months.

Also, Eddie Howe said that Sven Botman’s knee is reacting well as he has stepped up to doing individual training out on the grass, with the Head Coach saying he hopes this progress will continue and no need for any surgery.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(If winning at Chelsea in the quarter-final: Carabao Cup Semi-Final (first leg) – w/c 8 January 2024 and Carabao Cup Semi-Final (second leg) – w/c 21 January 2024)