Official Everton injury update – Ahead of Newcastle United match

Wednesday afternoon has brought an official Everton injury update.

This coming the day before Newcastle United visit Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche giving the update.

Official Everton injury update via their club site – 6 December 2023:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is available for Everton’s clash with Newcastle United – but Amadou Onana has been rated “touch-and-go” for Thursday’s game.

Calvert-Lewin, who sat out the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday with a minor calf issue having started 10 of the Blues’ past 11 matches, is in contention for a place in the matchday squad as Eddie Howe’s side visit Goodison Park.

Belgium international Onana has now resumed training after also overcoming a calf problem but, speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, manager Sean Dyche says a late call will be made regarding the midfielder’s availability.

“Dom is showing good signs today of being right, so he will come back into the thinking,” said Dyche.

“Amadou is only just back on the grass so it’s touch-and-go with our decision around him.”

Elsewhere, André Gomes stepped up his recovery from a niggling calf injury with an appearance in the Under-21s’ 5-0 win over Southampton on Monday – but isn’t expected to feature against Newcastle.

Seamus Coleman, who has been an unused substitute in each of the past two matches for Everton, will be available for selection.

“André has had a very frustrating season so far but he got a run out last week of 60-odd minutes, which is good,” continued Dyche. “There is a bit more to come from him, I think, to be fully fit.

“I’ve spoken clearly recently about the different style of full-backs we’ve got and the mixture we’ve got. Mykolenko is developing all of the time and getting stronger; Young with his age is similar but also a bit different to Seamus; then obviously Patterson maturing as a player.

“There is a good feel about the full-back areas. We wanted that balance and I think we’ve got that balance – and the demand, which I think is important. Who gets the shirt and who is playing is not just [dictated by] the individual, but the team, the way the team shapes up and how its performing.”

Dele (groin) remains sidelined for the Toffees.

Newcastle United have several injury concerns heading into the match, with Nick Pope (shoulder), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Dan Burn (back), Callum Wilson (thigh), Elliot Anderson (back), Sean Longstaff (foot), Sven Botman (knee), Joseph Willock (calf), Harvey Barnes (foot), Javier Manquillo (groin) and Matt Targett (thigh) all set to be ruled out.’

Obviously on Merseyside, the word ‘several’ has a very different meaning…

Eleven Newcastle United players amongst the ‘several’ who have injury issues, plus they forgot to mention Sandro Tonali also missing due to his ban. Apart from Tonali and those ‘several’ injuries though, Eddie Howe with a pretty much full squad to choose from!

I suppose a bit like when I tell the wife I’m popping out for a ‘few’ (several) pints…