Official Chelsea injury update on 11 players released – Ahead of Newcastle United quarter-final
An official Chelsea injury update has been made public ahead of playing Newcastle United.
The two clubs meeting at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
One step away from a two-legged semi-final in January.
Official Chelsea injury update ahead of facing Newcastle United – 18 December 2023:
The following injury update has been provided ahead of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.
Robert Sanchez – continuing to undergo specialist assessment.
Marc Cucurella – early stages of recovery following successful ankle surgery.
Reece James – continuing with early stages of rehabilitation.
Trevoh Chalobah – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.
Wesley Fofana – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.
Ben Chilwell – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.
Carney Chukwuemeka – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.
Lesley Ugochukwu – progressing with the reconditioning phase of his rehabilitation.
Romeo Lavia – in partial team training.
Noni Madueke – returned to full team training.
Mauricio Pochettino also giving an update on an eleventh player and his potential availability against Newcastle United, Christopher Nkunku – who is yet to play a competitive game for Chelsea:
“Christopher was involved in the last game [as an unused sub against Sheffield United on Saturday] and will be involved.
“Today he was training well. Maybe he will have the possibility to be involved in some minutes.”
