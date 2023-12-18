News

Official Chelsea injury update on 11 players released – Ahead of Newcastle United quarter-final

An official Chelsea injury update has been made public ahead of playing Newcastle United.

The two clubs meeting at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

One step away from a two-legged semi-final in January.

Official Chelsea injury update ahead of facing Newcastle United – 18 December 2023:

The following injury update has been provided ahead of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

Robert Sanchez – continuing to undergo specialist assessment.

Marc Cucurella – early stages of recovery following successful ankle surgery.

Reece James – continuing with early stages of rehabilitation.

Trevoh Chalobah – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Wesley Fofana – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Ben Chilwell – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Carney Chukwuemeka – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Lesley Ugochukwu – progressing with the reconditioning phase of his rehabilitation.

Romeo Lavia – in partial team training.

Noni Madueke – returned to full team training.

Mauricio Pochettino also giving an update on an eleventh player and his potential availability against Newcastle United, Christopher Nkunku – who is yet to play a competitive game for Chelsea:

“Christopher was involved in the last game [as an unused sub against Sheffield United on Saturday] and will be involved.

“Today he was training well. Maybe he will have the possibility to be involved in some minutes.”