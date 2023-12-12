Opinion

Newcastle v AC Milan tickets shambles – Club need to sort this out and put proper resources into it

This Newcastle v AC Milan tickets shambles is laughable.

Though it certainly isn’t funny if you are affected.

Countless fans having trouble getting their Newcastle v AC Milan tickets onto their phones, with the main issues being that many supporters haven’t received an email from the club to download their ticket from that and/or their ticket(s) not showing as able to download from their NUFC ticketing accounts.

Sadly, for so many of these fans, this is no surprise.

When using the Newcastle United ticketing ‘system’, you are never sure where the gremlins will strike next.

Many Newcastle United fans will experience no problems, however, many supporters will do.

It was my turn this time, I found myself in a position where I had no Newcastle v AC Milan tickets able to be downloaded, so on Monday I rang the ticket office.

Two hours later I was still on hold. Phone down and get my coat.

No way was I wanting to risk leaving this until matchday, so I was forced to make a 100 mile special car journey, luckily my work allows this kind of flexibility but for many / most it won’t.

Arrived at St James’ Park and after waiting in yet another queue, thankfully only half an hour this time AND I did reach the front of this one, my problem was then sorted in less than 90 seconds, my Newcastle v AC Milan tickets now safely on my phone.

Only another couple of hours to then drive back home…

What this latest Newcastle v AC Milan tickets shambles tells me for sure, is that the club need to sort this out and put proper resources into it.

The club hierarchy said that a new online Newcastle United ticketing system would be in place in time for this new season.

That clearly hasn’t happened.

Or if it has, fair to say the Newcastle United owners would be entitled to a full refund AND compensation.

In reality, it is of course simply the same Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (ask your parents / grandparents) failing NUFC ticketing site that was ‘working’ last season, clearly held together still with string, elastic bands and hoping for the best.

That is bad enough BUT then when things go wrong, as is the norm, what the club advice to do is simply even worse. If you have problems with the ticketing site, the official advice is to then ring or email the club. Which is all well and good but the Newcastle United bosses then need to employ far more people to help fans who are having issues, so you aren’t sending emails that never get replied to, or end up in a phone queue where your call never gets answered.

The Newcastle United owners are clearly trying to cast their net as far as possible, both around the UK and indeed around the World, in terms of attracting as many supporters as possible. That then only compounds the problem because for those who don’t live local (or a couple of hours away like me…), they can’t travel to the ticket office in person to sort their tickets out.

It is busy / chaos enough at St James’ Park anyway now on matchdays, without having countless people desperately trying to get their tickets sorted at the box office ahead of kick-off, before then having to join another serious queue to actually then get inside the ground.

Money doesn’t solve every problem but it can and should be used to put a decent ticketing system in place that actually works AND employing a few more ticket office staff is surely a no-brainer as well.