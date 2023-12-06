Opinion

Newcastle United winning the good fight against the Premier League Big Six? Here’s what is happening

The Premier League Big Six did everything they could to stop the Newcastle United takeover.

Anybody would think they were scared of their cosy cartel finally having a little bit of competition.

Unable to stop the takeover, the Premier League Big Six have then continued off the pitch to do all they can to try and stop Newcastle United, or at the very least, slow NUFC down.

What about on the pitch though?

How has this worked out for the Premier League Big Six against Newcastle United.

Or of more interest to ourselves as fans, how are Eddie Howe’s NUFC side getting on against the Premier League Big Six?

After all, if Eddie Howe and Newcastle United are to really compete, these are the games that in reality you have to start winning on a regular basis, or at least not losing.

2021/22 season – Eddie Howe Newcastle United team v Premier League Big Six:

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Man City 4

Newcastle 1 Man Utd 1

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0

Spurs 5 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1

Man City 5 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0

Played 9 Won 1 Drawn 1 Lost 7

Points won 4 of a possible 27 at an average of 0.44 points per match against Premier League Big Six.

2022/23 season – Eddie Howe Newcastle United team v Premier League Big Six:

Newcastle 3 Man City 3

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

Man U 0 Newcastle 0

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Man U 0

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

Played 12 Won 4 Drawn 4 Lost 4

Points won 16 of a possible 36 at an average of 1.33 points per match against Premier League Big Six.

2023/24 season – Eddie Howe Newcastle United team v Premier League Big Six:

Man City 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1

Newcastle 1 Man U 0

Played 5 Won 3 Drawn 0 Lost 2

Points won 9 of a possible 15 at an average of 1.80 points per match against Premier League Big Six.

Well, if you were drawing a graph, the upward trajectory is stunning, so far.

The Eddie Howe averages in matches against the Premier League Big Six showing this progression over the course of three seasons in terms of average points gained per game…

0.44 points to 1.33 points to 1.80 points.

We have only seen five of the twelve NUFC PL matches played so far against Premier League Big Six clubs this season but three wins already, which would / could have been four out of five if not that freak final ten minutes against Liverpool, after NUFC found every way possible not to finish them off – with poor finishing, the woodwork and a save of the season from Allison preventing that.

Even so, if you added in the cup results this season against Premier League Big Six clubs, 1-0 home to Man City and 3-0 at Old Trafford, you would then still get these pretty amazing 2023/24 stats of Newcastle United v ‘Big Six’ opposition –

Played 7 Won 5 Drawn 0 Lost 2 Goals Scored 11 Goals Conceded 4 (with four clean sheets as well).

I think we may be getting a pretty decent idea as to why the Premier League Big Six are not enjoying a little extra competition…