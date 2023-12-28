News

Newcastle United winger called up ahead of AFCON 2023

Yankuba Minteh is hoping to make a big impression at AFCON 2023.

The Newcastle United winger having been included amongst the 43 named for pre-tournament training.

Yankuba Minteh expected to be in the final Gambia squad of 27 that needs to be named by 3 January 2024 at the latest.

The plans for the African Cup of Nations avoiding a clash with the major European leagues, not going too well.

These 2023 finals were due to be played in the summer (of 2023) but in the end postponed to be played 13 January to 11 February 2024, due to worries of adverse summer weather in Ivory Coast.

Most Newcastle United fans will recall the problems back in the day, with concerns over potentially losing the likes of Papiss Cisse, Demba Ba and Cheick Tiote for a sizeable chunk of games, at a key part of the Premier League season.

Unlike other Premier League clubs, no immediate concerns for Newcastle United currently in this respect.

Yankuba Minteh this season on loan and doing well at Feyenoord.

Minteh made his senior international debut for Gambia back in September and scored a crucial goal to help his country to a 2-2 draw in their final group game, that confirmed their AFCON 2023 finals qualification next month.

There are 24 countries taking part and in their group, Gambia face Senegal, Cameroon and Guinea.