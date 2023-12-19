News

Newcastle United stars make ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

A fair few Newcastle United stars were contenders for Premier League team of the week.

Eddie Howe’s players bouncing back to winning form with a 3-0 victory over Fulham.

Whoscored have included two Newcastle United stars from that game on Saturday, in their PL team of the week.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week:

Andre Onana (Manchester United) – 7.92

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 8.81

Michael Keane (Everton) – 8.36

Raphael Varane (Manchester United) – 8.00

Dan Burn (Newcastle) – 8.60

‘Rounding off the defence is the first of two Newcastle representatives in the XI.

Dan Burn netted for the second time in the Premier League this season as the Magpies eased to a 3-0 win over 10-man Fulham.

The towering defender also won seven aerial duels and made four clearances on his way to a WhoScored rating of 8.60.’

Amadou Onana (Everton) – 8.52

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) – 8.44

‘Partnering Onana at the base of the midfield is the second Newcastle player in the side.

Bruno Guimaraes registered his second assist of the season as he provided for youngster Lewis Miley in the 57th minute at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

That assist came from one of five key passes while an additional four dribbles saw the Brazilian yield a WhoScored rating of 8.44.’

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) – 9.62

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham) – 8.81

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham) – 8.88

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – 8.33

Just in case you were wondering how Whoscored rated all of the Newcastle United players on Saturday:

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

(Official Newcastle United injury update – Follows Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Read HERE)

(Marco Silva blames the referee for Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – You have to laugh! Read HERE)

(It was definitely everything I ever dreamt of – Lewis Miley living the… dream – Read HERE)

(Read Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – read HERE)

Confirmed and potential Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Monday 8 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(Guessing would be) Monday 15 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Potential FA Cup third round replay

Monday 22 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final second leg

Saturday 27 January 2024 (Weekend of) -FA Cup fourth round

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

(***As you can see, if United win at Chelsea on Tuesday, it then guarantees a two-legged semi-final. Whilst a win at Sunderland would guarantee another game in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with even the possibility of another ‘bonus’ match if Newcastle draw at Sunderland and then beat them in a St James’ Park replay. Certainly no Newcastle United fan will be complaining if wins at Chelsea and Sunderland lead to more matches…)