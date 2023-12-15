News

Newcastle United star returns weeks earlier than ideally – Due to so many players missing

Dan Burn was injured back on Saturday 4 November.

A freak injury caused when he landed on his back (see above) during the 1-0 win over Arsenal.

It was expected Dan Burn would be out for around 10 weeks, until probably around mid-January.

Instead, Dan Burn surprised Newcastle fans when coming off the bench against AC Milan on Wednesday night, only 39 days after he was forced off the pitch due to injury during that Arsenal match.

Dan Burn admitting that ideally he should have taken another few weeks to recover, however, the Geordie defender saying that he needed to come back early due to the severe injury problems at the club:

“It was always pain-led [my recovery].

“Every time I felt good, it was about pushing it a little bit more.

“Ideally I could have done with another few weeks, but the way it is at the minute, I had to push through it.

“I had no pain when I was out there [against AC Milan].

“I hadn’t kicked a ball for five weeks, so it was about getting up to speed and trying to help the lads.”

“Internally, we don’t panic.

“We believe what the gaffer is doing but it is a tough period.

“I don’t want to use injuries as an excuse.

“It is an easy way out.

“The last couple of [Premier League] performances haven’t been what we expect from ourselves but there’s no panicking.”

With Kieran Trippier suspended on Saturday, all eyes now on what Eddie Howe does with his defence.

I am guessing the assumption of most Newcastle United fans is that if both are up for selection to start the match, then Livramento set to play right-back against Fulham and Dan Burn back on the left.