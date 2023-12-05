News

Newcastle United star rated Premier League player of the week

After the weekend’s matches, this Newcastle United star has been rated the very best Premier League performer in all the matches.

Manchester United getting lucky as Newcastle United completely dominated Saturday’s match and the visitors very fortunate to only lose by a single goal.

Plenty of contenders for a Premier League team of the week but Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier was absolutely outstanding.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

The Whoscored Premier League team of the weekend:

Robert Sanchez (Chelsea) – 7.47

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – 9.10

With a WhoScored rating of 9.10, Kieran Trippier is the player of the week.

The Newcastle star provided the assist for Anthony Gordon’s winning goal against Manchester United on Saturday, that coming from one of six key passes, and he was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet himself having managed two shots, one of which struck the bar in the first half at St. James’ Park.

Four interceptions, four clearances and two tackles marked a memorable display.

Dara O’Shea (Burnley) – 7.94

Ben Mee (Brentford) – 7.90

Antonee Robinson (Fulham) – 8.62

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 8.73

Josh Brownhill (Burnley) – 8.78

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) – 8.72

Luca Koleosho (Burnley) – 7.80

Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) – 8.97

Neal Maupay (Brentford) – 8.38

Just in case you were wondering how Whoscored rated all of the Newcastle United players on Saturday:

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports