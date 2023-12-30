News

Newcastle United star joins board of directors – No ordinary footballer

Fabian Schar is no ordinary football player.

He started his football career with his hometown club FC Wil 1900.

However, aged 17 he also enrolled an intern at Swiss bank Raiffeisen.

So he had an alternative career to fall back on, if football didn’t work out. Something pretty unheard of in English football when young players are coming through ranks and hoping to make it. The vast majority of course don’t make it in professional football, certainly the higher levels anyway, then often left in a desperate position of their football dreams shattered and not having a clue what to do.

In a past interview, Fabian Schar explained his early life as a young promising footballer aged 17 going on 18: ‘I used to work all day in the bank, then go to training, then come home and start my homework at 10pm.’

Fabian Schar of course, was one of those who made it.

The talented central defender a star for his country and going on to play for Basel, Hoffenheim, Deportivo and finally Newcastle United, just one of many brilliant budget signings made by Rafa Benitez. A £3m relegation clause allowing Rafa to pick up the then Deportivo player for a song.

Now Fabian Schar has taken on an extra role.

With the permission of Newcastle United, the defender has joined the board of directors at hometown club FC Wil 1900.

They play in the second tier of Swiss football and their President, Maurice Weber, has told Blick the background to Fabian Schar coming onboard:

“Fabian Schar will work on the board of directors in the sporting area, where there is also a sports commission with a president, sports director, CEO, head coach and assistant coach.

“Fabian will now join us there.

“He is a unifying figure and grew up a stone’s throw from here, brings a lot to the table in terms of sports and networking.

“He clarified everything with Newcastle United first.”