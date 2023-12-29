Opinion

Newcastle United – Six day rule

These last four and a half months show some interesting Newcastle United stats.

16 September 2023 – Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 (after September international break)

Then 3 days between matches, 5 days, 3 days, 3 days, 4 days

21 October 2023 – Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 (after October international break)

Then 4 days, 3 days, 4 days, 3 days, 3 days, 4 days

25 November 2023 – Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 (after November international break)

Then 3 days, 4 days, 5 days, 3 days, 3 days, 3 days, 3 days, 4 days, 3 days

1 January 2023 – Liverpool v Newcastle (after six days gap)

???

Each time Eddie Howe has had six days or more to prepare for the next match, Newcastle United have won that game.

Newcastle United defeating Brentford 1-0 in September, Crystal Palace demolished 4-0 in October, then Chelsea smashed 4-1 in November.

These three games have each followed the international breaks, with I understand Eddie Howe giving the non-internationals a week off, or most of it anyway, with maybe some light training and in the gym etc maybe, before then spending the second week of the international fortnight preparing for the following Premier League game.

So is there a connection between length of preparation time and results / performances?

Well certainly in that trio of home wins against Brentford, Palace and Chelsea, I remember Newcastle running the opposition ragged.

In the other 20 matches since mid-September, 12 have seen only a three day gap and six of them a four day gap between matches.

In September after drawing away in the San Siro, there was a five day gap before Newcastle smashed eight past Sheffield United.

The only other one where more than four days in between, was five days after winning 1-0 at home to Man U in early December, Newcastle then went to Everton and lost 3-0. Whilst I am not claiming Newcastle were brilliant that night, there was nothing wrong with their energy levels for me, Eddie Howe’s team well worth at least a draw until that killer Trippier error with only 11 minutes to go. Even after that Newcastle United came back at the scouse mackems and created two other great chances but didn’t take them, with Trippier gifting a second goal from a poor mistake.

Liverpool will be a tough test, no question, however, I think we will see massive benefits compared to recent games, with six days of recovery and Eddie Howe with the chance to work with the players on the training pitch.

I think NUFC can go there and give Liverpool a tough match, especially if we have the likes of Trippier, Schar, Botman, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon, Wilson and Isak all physically in much better shape and ready to try and deliver what would be a shock result. With Eddie Howe having the team drilled in how he wants them to play on Monday night and a team with energy levels to put that plan fully into practice.