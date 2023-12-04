News

Newcastle United player of the month announced – November 2023

The latest Newcastle United player of the month has been announced.

The award for games played throughout November.

The winner this time is… Anthony Gordon.

Official club announcement on Newcastle United player of the month for November 2023:

Anthony Gordon has been named the Sela Player of the Month for November – the second time he’s won the award so far this season.

The former Everton attacker scored twice in the month – including the winner against Arsenal – as well as being involved in several other goals as the Magpies continue to battle on all fronts at home and abroad.

And he’s already made a strong start to December, too, after grabbing his sixth goal of an increasingly impressive campaign in Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Manchester United.

Gordon, who also won September’s prize, as voted for by the supporters, told NUFC TV: “That’s a massive part of all the hard work that we put in as a team – and obviously individually.

“It’s good to get those rewards when you are playing well and I don’t take them for granted at all because I know how hard they are to come by.”

Gordon’s all-important goal against the Red Devils means he now has seven goal involvements in his last eight league appearances.

The 22-year-old will celebrate the first anniversary of his arrival on Tyneside next month, and added: “I’m trying to just be consistent now with performing and adding goals and assists, that end product.

“My main focus is to be someone that the manager can trust and hopefully be one of the first names on the team sheet because of that trust.

“I feel like I’m doing that with my work back and helping my left-back, whoever’s playing at the time. I want to be a winger who can do both – run the other way and then run you back going forward. I don’t think there’s many of them at the top level and that’s what I want to become.”

