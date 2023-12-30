News

Newcastle United player of the month announced – December 2023

The latest Newcastle United player of the month has been announced.

The award for games played throughout December.

The winner this time is… Lewis Miley.

Official club announcement on Newcastle United player of the month for December 2023:

‘Lewis Miley has been named the Sela Player of the Month for December as the teenager continues to impress despite a tough month for the Magpies.

The 17-year-old has already become the youngest player to feature in European competition for the club this season, as well as starting for the first time in the top flight and becoming the youngest ever Newcastle United player to assist a Premier League goal.

And although United have only won twice in December, the teenager has been excellent at the heart of Eddie Howe’s midfield – including scoring his first goal for his boyhood club in the win over Fulham – and supporters have chosen him as their star man for the month.

“I’m really enjoying the season until now,” said Miley. “I’ve played quite a few games recently and scoring my first goal for Newcastle was a dream come true for me and my family.

“I don’t really think too much about records and individual honours because it’s a team game but it’s very good to be voted as the player of the month by the fans and it makes me feel very proud.”

Miley, who joined the Magpies’ Little Benton Academy at the age of seven, has now made 13 appearances in all competitions in an increasingly eye-catching breakthrough campaign.

He added: “Hopefully I can keep on improving and kicking on. I’m pleased with what I’ve managed to do so far but I’ll keep striving for more because it’s only early days in my career so far.

“And for the team, we’ll all be pushing together to get past the last few games and have a strong second half of the season, so there’s a lot to look forward to still.”

