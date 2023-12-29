Opinion

Newcastle United owners will have to hold their nerve

Wimbledon 1 Newcastle United 1 was the first game I attended back in 1997 and I have supported the team in black and white ever since.

Like a lot of Newcastle United fans I’ve witnessed some miserable times supporting the football club.

Whether this be…

Watching captain and local hero Alan Shearer be dropped by Ruud Gullit in the north east derby against

Sunderland at St. James’ Park which resulted in a 2-1 defeat. Sir Bobby Robson getting sacked after just four games into the new season after securing back-to-back European football the previous two years.

Plus of course, Mike Ashley taking over and successfully achieving two relegations, before the new / current Newcastle United owners arrived in the nick of time to prevent an Ashley hat-trick of demotions.

It’s fair to say Newcastle United are currently going through a tough period but nothing more.

Being knocked out of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup, as well as losing four out of their six Premier League games this month, it has been a difficult December for Eddie Howe and the team.

However, in these situations it’s important to acknowledge the strenuous situation with regards to the injuries and opposition we’ve had to face. Although Chelsea and AC Milan are not currently the same forces they once were, they are still two teams who possess players who can be the difference in knockout tournaments.

Everton, Spurs and Luton away are difficult fixtures and they are teams who can hurt you on home soil. The most recent defeat to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day seemed to be the result that sparked the noise and doubt on the future of Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United have suffered terrible injuries to the first team these last few months and of course losing star signing Sandro Tonali to an eight month ban back in October.

It’s important to remember as fans the positives so far this season, whether that be a phenomenal Champions League night beating PSG 4-1 at St. James’ Park after 20 years away from Europe, the 8-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall lane, superb results against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in the league, then the rise in young star and next Michael Carrick – Lewis Miley.

Since Eddie Howe arrived on Tyneside back in 2021, he’s brought nothing but optimism, attractive football and European nights. He’s represented the club both on and off the field with real dignity and there is no doubt he should be given time to achieve what he’s set out to do.

His record is unquestionable with a win record of 48% and losing only 28 games out of 102.

Newcastle United have been crying out for a manager who can implement a style of football that will get fans off their seats and that’s exactly what Eddie Howe has done… and is doing.

The Newcastle United owners will have to hold their nerve during this period and not panic.

They’ve done pretty much everything right since taking over the club and with Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup on the horizon and currently only four points off a European spot, Newcastle still have a lot to play for this season.

