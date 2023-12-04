News

Newcastle United official statement – New commercial partner announcement made on Monday

Newcastle United have made an official announcement on this Monday morning.

The club confirming they have a new commercial partner.

InPost added to the ever growing list of commercial partners signed up by the new / current owners.

Newcastle United official statement – 4 December 2023:

Newcastle United is excited to announce a unique commercial partnership with InPost Group, Europe’s leading out-of-home delivery provider.

The multi-year partnership sees InPost becoming the club’s Official Parcel Collection and Delivery Service Partner.

As part of the agreement, InPost will install bespoke Newcastle United parcel lockers outside of the iconic St. James’ Park – the first of its kind at a Premier League stadium.

The ‘Geordie lockers’, which will be designed in the famous black and white of Newcastle United, will add to the 6,000 lockers InPost already has in the United Kingdom, offering Newcastle United fans the opportunity to benefit from fast, secure and convenient delivery and returns options outside their beloved St. James’ Park.

The lockers will be positioned outside the Gallowgate End and on Barrack Road, offering customers a city centre location, with InPost also having a number of collection points around Newcastle and wider Tyneside area.

InPost will also have a digital presence across the club’s growing digital channels and within St. James’ Park, highlighting the company’s out-of-home delivery service which has more than 60,000 collection points throughout Europe.

Speaking on the new partnership, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “This first of its kind Premier League partnership clearly shows a shared commitment from InPost and Newcastle United to be innovative and creative, whilst putting our fans at the heart of activity.

“Our loyal supporters, and the residents of Newcastle, will benefit from convenient, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly deliveries right on the doorstep of their beloved St. James’ Park.

“Like Newcastle United, InPost is on a rapid and remarkable UK and international growth trajectory, with a 60 per cent increase in locker locations internationally during 2023, with the number of parcels delivered using InPost’s service seeing a 30 per cent increase in their global markets.

“Similarly, during the 2022/23 season, Newcastle United’s live audience reach grew over 48 per cent in Europe and 44 per cent in the UK, with our number of followers increasing at a rapid pace.

“We are excited to partner with InPost, providing an incredible platform to support their UK and European growth plans. We are delighted to welcome InPost to our family of partners.”

Rafal Brzoska, InPost Group founder and CEO, said: “This exciting partnership underlines our commitment to expand InPost’s presence in the UK and Europe and to provide our best-in-class delivery solutions to a wider audience.

“The demand for consumer convenience across e-commerce has never been higher and we are proud to partner with Newcastle United at such a pivotal time of growth. Newcastle United’s growth over the last 18 months has been remarkable and we are excited to join forces with a club, and business, which matches our ambitious growth plans. Exceptional performance is something we both aspire to and this will be a key theme as we bring this partnership to life.

“The international reach and popularity of the club will help InPost break new ground and we look forward to sharing the journey with one of the most passionate fanbases in the world.”

InPost has parcel lockers across many major cities in the UK, with ambitions for growth in the North East of England as the collection point specialists look to increase its customer base to more than two million people throughout the UK.

For more information and to find your nearest InPost collection point, please visit www.inpost.co.uk.