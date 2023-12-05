News

Newcastle United official statement – Local iconic brand becomes latest commercial partner

Newcastle United have made an official announcement on this Tuesday morning.

The club confirming they have yet another new commercial partner.

Local iconic brand Fenwick’s added to the ever growing list of commercial partners signed up by the new / current owners.

Newcastle United official statement – 5 December 2023:

Newcastle United welcomes Fenwick as its Official Luxury Retail Partner.

With a significant shared history in Newcastle, the two city icons will build a partnership that celebrates community and local talent, as well as creating surprising experiences for the people of Tyneside and beyond.

This marks the next phase of investment for Fenwick, which is currently in the middle of a £40m renovation project to transform its Newcastle flagship into the ultimate next generation store for the North East.

As part of the club and Fenwick’s multi-year deal, the national retailer – purveyors of luxury items, clothing, homeware and food and drink – will lend its name and expertise to the stunning new ‘The Rooftops with Fenwick’ at St. James’ Park.

Commenting on the partnership, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “We are incredibly proud to be teaming up with Fenwick – an organisation that is very special to Tyneside.

“Newcastle United and Fenwick have a combined 270 years of history and heritage in the heart of Newcastle. We share a passion for the city and its people. After recently launching its Quiet No More brand campaign, there could not be a better time for Fenwick to turn up the volume by joining forces with Newcastle United; one of the loudest and most talked about clubs in Europe and across the globe.

“We look forward to supporting Fenwick as it embarks on an ambitious programme of investment, transformation and global recognition as we continue on our own upward global trajectory, both on and off the pitch.

“With such incredible attention to detail and commitment to excellence, Fenwick is also the perfect partner for The Rooftops with Fenwick where we will provide memorable Newcastle United and Fenwick experiences for our members and guests.”

Leo Fenwick, Strategic Partnerships Director, Fenwick, added: “Partnering with Newcastle United Football Club marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Fenwick, which has been an anchor in the city since we first opened over 140 years ago, bringing our unique curation of fashion and hospitality to the community.

“We are incredibly proud to be on a shared mission to support local talent, creativity and passion, whilst putting the city and North East on the map globally. With our ongoing investment programme transforming our store for the future, we’re pleased to join wider efforts to invest in the region, and this partnership will only serve to amplify our reach and impact.”