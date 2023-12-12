Match Reports

Newcastle United off the pace…

I’m not going to talk about tickets or how the club is ran off the pitch. Another day.

On this particular day, Newcastle United were off the pace. Playing the same outfield team for the sixth game in a row, that featured PSG etc., it was inevitable that defeat would come our way.

Amazingly, I was humming and harring over whether to even go to the game, but when so many couldn’t use their ticket due to train issues between Grantham and Peterborough, that made up my mind to go. I find myself now not necessarily desperate to go to the game anymore, but forcing myself to go as an excuse to either see my mates, or through FOMO (‘fear of missing out’ that something good will happen and I wont be there to see it).

It’s not healthiest and certainly not the most sustainable mindset.

Anyway, after a quick pint in the Dolphin with one group of mates, I jumped on the Victoria line up to Seven Sisters. Tottenham, for me, has always been a nightmare to get to, even if you are based in London. Arriving at Seven Sisters, we popped into the Beehive for a couple of pints to catch up and watch the Man City game. Hard luck on Luton who I just think have a run on them and will be no pushovers on the 23rd.

Taking our away form and injuries into account (as well as big games like Milan, Chelsea, Sunderland on the horizon), I know where the smart money would go when we travel to Luton.

This Beehive by the way, quite the contrast to the one at home, but I wouldn’t say it was better.

One good thing about Spurs is that the new stadium is a great place to drink before the game. Most away grounds are best avoided until you are ready to go into the game, but this one does a good job of safe spaces, decent beer at relatively affordable prices and one of the few in the county that does a good pie.

As we walked up Seven Sisters road to the stadium, I did what I do every year at Tottenham away. I tell everyone how good my record is here and that we are almost certain to win today.

For instance, I saw us play seven times at White Hart Lane. We won all seven.

For the purpose of my story telling ability, I don’t count the two 1-0 defeats at Wembley. So far in the new stadium, it’s one defeat and one win. So in my head, it’s played nine and won eight. Nailed on.

As always with football though, and usually Newcastle United, the game starts and you’re brought back into the real world.

The away end was dead. We know whose fault it is and it’s certainly not National Rail. Peter Silverstone and the rest of the club’s hierarchy have made the mind-boggling decision this season to set themselves on a collision course with loyal supporters. I’ll throw in Darren Eales as well into that one.

I’ll write an article on it over the coming days, as Sunday really tipped me over the edge with regard to the club’s ‘off pitch’ activities, but anyone who thinks that the new owners care about them, needs to give their head a shake. They are in the business of cold hard cash and profit. They’ll do anything and mug off anyone to get the club where they need it to be. One thing they don’t need, and will certainly need less of in years to come, is your loyalty. So enjoy it while you can.

I digress. Football! Gosh it was bad. I’m only just recovering from PSG mentally, so the past two games have felt like I have just kept falling off the wagon. Gordon / Isak had a great chance in the first half, so did Almiron too (who missed a similar sitter at Everton) but this game was so obviously going Tottenham’s way from the first minute. Son was everywhere and running Trippier all over the place.

Yes the lads looked tired, especially Joelinton who was appalling, but what stood out for me was the lack of willingness or confidence to get on the ball. When our centre halves had the ball, Bruno was the only player who looked like he wanted to be there. Everybody else wasn’t interested. Contrast that to Spurs’ centre halves, who had Sarr, Bissouma, Son, Kulusevski all asking for it, moving etc. Even Richarlison was dropping deep and linking up the play.

When Bruno did get on the ball, nobody else was interested. Livramento maybe, at a push, but that’s it. It was really disappointing to watch and you can only ‘hope’ their heads are already thinking about Milan…

One thing I did miss was the Romero red card. I watched it on the tele the next day and honestly still can’t put into words or understand how the referee didn’t give that as a red card, never mind the plonkers who sit behind 124 different tv screens to rewatch it. It was the definition of a leg breaker and Romero even had the cheek to throw in a second swipe for good measure.

Just what on earth are these guys doing / watching!? As Roy Hodgson alluded to at the weekend, football is going in the wrong direction at the moment… to halt this slide, the first and best thing we could do is scrap VAR.

I digress again.

The lads look exhausted.

Easy to say in hindsight, but Lewis Hall and Emil Krafth are more than good enough to come into this side, give others a break. I don’t want to dig at anyone, however, the longer this run of injuries goes on and the lads look wearier and wearier… the more Tonali has really really let us down here.

I’m sure he’ll come back to a standing ovation one day but it won’t sit well with me.

Anyway, you win some, you lose some…

Needless to say we left early to get home (with Spurs also being one of the worst in the country to get home from after the game). I bumped into a few friends on the train and we stayed at Liverpool Street for an hour to catch up, have a couple of pints, and not talk about the game. There are some great people who support Newcastle and my biggest fear is they will be pushed out of the club over the coming years… for what? Certainly not for the better.

Milan on Wednesday. We could very easily be heading into Christmas in the top eight of the Premier League, last 16 of the Champions League, semi-finals of the League Cup and a mouthwatering tie against Sunderland.

It’s a funny old game…

Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 10 December 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 90+1

Spurs:

Udogie 26, Richarison 38, 60, Son 85 pen

Possession was Spurs 57% Newcastle 43%

Total shots were Spurs 23 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Spurs 9 Newcastle 3

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 6

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 61,171 (Newcastle United 3,000, less those who couldn’t get there due to train problems and the club refusing to allow them to transfer their tickets to other fans, without fear of punishment)

Newcastle team v Tottenham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento (Hall 74), Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron (Longstaff 64), Gordon (Ritchie 74), Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy

(Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Tottenham 4 Newcastle 1 – They got that vengeance… And then some – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports