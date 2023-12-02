News

Newcastle United new commercial partner announce themselves

Newcastle United have a new commercial partner.

Saturday bringing the news.

Announcing themselves that they are a new commercial partner, InPost revealing this via social media.

InPost added to the ever growing list of commercial partners signed up by the new / current owners.

The Polish brand becoming an official partner of Newcastle United.

InPost is the leading European automated parcel machine (APM) service provider.

The partnership is expected to boost InPost’s brand recognition significantly, not just in the UK, but also on a global scale.

The club’s new commercial partner making the announcement with a quirky social media post on Saturday.

This coming ahead of Newcastle United taking on Man Utd at St James’ Park, where a win would take Eddie Howe and his players up to fifth in the table.

Paczkomat kibicuje Srokom! ⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jesteśmy oficjalnym partnerem Newcastle United pic.twitter.com/Qzrr5lTRUx — Paczkomat, Kurier (@InPostPL) December 2, 2023

The InPost Twiiter bio reading ‘Parcel locker or courier? At InPost, we give you the opportunity to choose a convenient form of delivery for your online purchases.’