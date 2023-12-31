News

Newcastle United make official Danny Murphy announcement – New Year’s Eve

Newcastle United have today released an official statement regarding Danny Murphy.

The club making the announcement on New Year’s Eve, that the NUFC Head Physiotherapist has now left Newcastle United.

The brief official Newcastle United statement (see below) says that Danny Murphy has left St James’ Park after an ‘extended period of paternity leave’ away from the club.

Danny Murphy leaves after working with the Newcastle United first team players for 15 months.

Newcastle United haven’t as yet named a replacement.

Newcastle United official Danny Murphy announcement – 31 December 2023:

‘Newcastle United can announce that Head Physiotherapist, Danny Murphy, has left the club after an extended period of paternity leave.

The club would like to thank Danny for his hard work, professionalism and development of the service during his 15 months with the first team, during which he has made a significant contribution to the club’s success.

We wish him and his family well for the future.’