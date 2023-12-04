News

Newcastle United launch New Stadium feasibility study / increased St James’ Park capacity

The club have launch a Newcastle United new stadium feasibility study / or increased St James’ Park capacity.

Since Mike Ashley left and the new owners took over, these last 26 months have seen Newcastle fans buy up every single ticket available for home supporters at St James’ Park.

However, the big problem is that demand massively exceeds supply, so many fans locked out.

Not exactly a surprise considering St James’ Park was full every home league game in the Championship 2016/17 season despite Mike Ashley still owning the club, just because Rafa Benitez stayed and gave a little hope of possible positive change long-term.

Monday afternoon seeing the club make the following announcement…

Newcastle United launch increased St James’ Park capacity / New Stadium feasibility study – 4 December 2023:

‘Supporters asked for feedback as part of stadium feasibility study

Newcastle United supporters are being asked to provide feedback as part of a specially commissioned survey that could help to shape the club’s future stadium facilities.

Newcastle United have appointed CAA ICON to administer and run the fan survey as part of a broader feasibility study at St. James’ Park before making recommendations for the future.

The survey will ask a number of hypothetical questions which are not indicative of any specific development aims at this stage, but are designed to ensure comprehensive feedback is captured from a range of supporters. The club thanks supporters in advance for taking the time to complete this survey and providing input into any recommendations that may be made.’

Newcastle United fans have received an email on Monday, asking the various questions in an anonymous survey, to help the club make decisions as to increased St James’ Park capacity or new stadium with higher capacity than would be possible by adding to current St James’ Park.

I have just filled in my survey and as you go on, you get to this bit…

‘The last few questions of this questionnaire focus on a hypothetical brand-new Newcastle United Stadium.

If you had a choice, would you prefer a renovated St. James’ Park or a brand-new Newcastle United stadium?

Please assume that the new stadium would be a modern state-of-the-art facility that provided a significantly improved experience in all areas (for both standard seating buyers and hospitality buyers) compared to a renovated St. James’ Park. While both options would likely increase the overall seating capacity, a new stadium would potentially support an even higher capacity.’