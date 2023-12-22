Transfer Market

Newcastle United January transfer window business analysis – Very interesting from Athletic’s main man

The Newcastle United January transfer window opens in only ten days time.

What can we expect, if anything?

A lot of speculation, especially due to the unprecedented number of players that Eddie Howe has had missing AND continues to do so, as we head towards 2024.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has shown himself at the very top these past couple of years, when it comes to breaking stories on Newcastle United, especially on the transfer front.

He has done a major article ahead of this upcoming transfer window, analysing what we can expect to happen at all the ‘top’ clubs, including Newcastle United (see below).

The man from The Athletic outlining all of the factors that will affect this transfer window for NUFC, the kind of signings Newcastle United may want / need, but then having to deal with the PSR (Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rules), as in FFP (Financial Fair Play) and what your finances are allowed to be over any three year period.

You also of course, as Ornstein points out, have the conundrum of how you persuade clubs, especially Premier League rivals, to let you take away players who are good enough to be what you are looking for. That conundrum especially telling when dealing with the financial rules, as other clubs will almost certainly only allow high quality players leave, if they are then getting a guaranteed large transfer fee that they can use to bring in a target of their own. As in, why would allow a high quality player to leave on loan and help another club, especially a rival PL club?

David Ornstein writing in The Athletic about the upcoming Newcastle United January transfer window – 22 December 2023:

‘David Ornstein’s January transfer window guide: The plans for the Premier League’s top teams… we’ll look at the state of play for the Premier League’s top sides going into January.

Newcastle United

If injuries have taken a toll on Tottenham, their impact on Newcastle has been even worse. That is predominantly why the club are assessing all parts of the pitch for potential reinforcement.

PSR is an acute concern at St James’ Park, though they have room to manoeuvre in January and there is a fair chance some business occurs — especially as Eddie Howe bids to lead his men to Champions League qualification for a second consecutive season.

Nick Pope’s absence shines a bright light on the goalkeeping department and Newcastle must choose whether to stick with Martin Dubravka or dip into the market. It is hard to ignore Ramsdale’s situation at Arsenal, particularly given he played under Howe at Bournemouth, but there has been no contact between the teams and it would be a complicated deal.

You suspect Newcastle would favour loans. However, what player of appropriate quality will be gettable on that basis? Are teams willing to help a rival and do they have a decent replacement? A free agent, such as David de Gea, has been mooted, but do you want them? Do they want you? Would their salary be compatible with your wage structure?

The returns of Sven Botman and Dan Burn ease the pressure at centre-back, while the need for a midfielder amid Sandro Tonali’s ban could also be allayed by the rise of Lewis Miley. If Newcastle do elect to address that area, Phillips is an option and Conor Gallagher remains of interest.

Regarding those two examples, Newcastle have yet to progress on a potential loan for Phillips while Chelsea would only contemplate selling Gallagher — and at a price reflecting his elevated status — that suitors might not be keen on (or capable of) doing in the forthcoming window.

Despite many of Newcastle’s problems requiring short-term solutions, they are not averse to bringing forward permanent activity that had been identified for next summer. The Saudi-led regime prepares for future windows and that may enable them to act sooner without breaking financial rules, owing to the minimal impact of five or six extra months on amortisation.’