Newcastle United January 2024 match schedule – Two very different possibilities

Newcastle United got a much needed victory on Saturday.

It was also much deserved, as their total of 27 shots against Fulham eventually produced three goals.

However, yet again Eddie Howe ruing his luck with injuries, as both Schar and Joelinton forced off in the opening half.

Little wonder if the Newcastle United Head Coach is looking forward to the possibility of a far quieter January schedule of fixtures.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

As you can see, as things currently stand, in between Liverpool away on 1 January and Villa away on 30 January, Newcastle United only have two scheduled matches. Sunderland away and Man City at home in a four week period, as the festive break comes into operation, with half the Premier League clubs having a match on the weekend of Saturday 13 January and the other ten clubs on the weekend of Saturday 20 January.

However, that schedule of two matches in a four week period in January 2024 have the potential of becoming as many as six in four weeks…

Potential Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Monday 8 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(Guessing would be) Monday 15 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Potential FA Cup third round replay

Monday 22 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final second leg

Saturday 27 January 2024 (Weekend of) -FA Cup fourth round

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

As you can see, if United win at Chelsea on Tuesday, it then guarantees a two-legged semi-final. Whilst a win at Sunderland would guarantee another game in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with even the possibility of another ‘bonus’ match if Newcastle draw at Sunderland and then beat them in a St James’ Park replay.

Certainly no Newcastle United fan will be complaining if wins at Chelsea and Sunderland lead to more matches…