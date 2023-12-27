Opinion

Newcastle United have missed a Chris Wood this season – On some levels

Now, before I get labelled deliberately antagonistic, I’m not saying Chris Wood was/is a great player, but whilst I was furious at the three goals he and Nottingham Forest walked away with from St James’ Park yesterday, I did have a sense of “well there you go.”

Whisper it carefully, on some levels we’ve missed a Chris Wood this season.

Not “I told you so” or to go as far as we should’ve kept him, but maybe a bit of payback to those that could just never back him as a player, while in a black and white shirt.

You could say that my timing is impeccable given that he scored a hat-trick AGAINST us, at our place… and you’d be right.

That still doesn’t alter my view. Chris Wood was a player that never got a fair crack of the whip around these parts. Occasionally mocked in some quarters by our fanbase and that’s NEVER right or just.

I got the impression at the time that Eddie Howe didn’t want him to leave. We also have Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, two infinitely better options up front. Or are they? It would certainly be nice if they were fit more often.

Wood was bought to fill a gap in January 2022. The perpetually injured Callum Wilson was missing and we were in a relegation fight and he played a major part in laying the foundations for what we now have. That end of season team photo in front of the Gallowgate End will stick with me. That team was important for the very reason I’ve just mentioned.

Now it’s important to balance it up that the sensible plan was to go out and buy a better player than Chris Wood as soon as Chris Wood’s job had been done. We did so in the form of £63m Aleksander Isak.

It’s also important to say, that relying on Isak and Wilson is a somewhat sticky affair.

Wood played just one PL game (15 starts 2 as sub) less than Wilson (16 starts and 2 as a sub) in our survival season of 2021/22. Last season he appeared in four PL games (4 starts and 14 as a sub) fewer for us than Isak (17 starts and 5 as a sub) despite the Swede being here for the full season and Wood leaving in January.

Wood has also scored the same amount of goals in the Premier League as Wilson this season and has played more games than the pair of them. You can look at that appearance fact as a positive or a negative depending on your slant on things but Wood has been present and correct and reliable. As strange as this may sound, it doesn’t always boil down to goals scored.

In the absence of someone better, we could have done worse than him in our recent injury crisis as apposed to… nothing at all. He certainly would have lightened the load in blending both Isak and Wilson back into the side following injury as apposed to chucking them back in out of necessity.

You can ask “Surely we should be aspiring to a better player than Chris Wood?” and you’d have a very valid point, but as a third choice striker? In an injury crisis? We were almost at the beggars can’t be choosers stage earlier this month.

I could also say “He’s just stuck three in our net last game, so there.”

I’ll draw comparison. Back when Sir Bobby was manager we had Alan Shearer and Duncan Ferguson and the following season Carl Cort, supplemented by an emerging Shola Ameobi and Lua Lua. The trouble was that Duncan Ferguson and Carl Cort were terribly injury prone and if owt happened to Shearer, we were stuffed. So around that time Bobby persuaded the club to sign Kevin Gallacher from Blackburn Rovers. Not glamorous, not flash, but did the job for a season or two. In 2023 we don’t have the range of options, we have just two and those are not reliable at the minute.

Sometimes you need players like Chris Wood and I for one appreciated the job he did for us. I’d imagine the Forest fans will be as delighted with his work yesterday as some of our fans were narked by the fact that it was him scoring the goals.

“Chris Wood, CHRIS WOOD for heavens sake” I heard that on more than one occasion as I left the ground. Yes, THAT Chris Wood. It’s strange that some unfashionable players (Gallacher) were lauded for their contribution yet some (Wood) are derided.

Whenever the club decide to go and get another striker, be it January or the summer, you can rest assured he will be of a high standard and likely to replace Callum Wilson long-term, but that doesn’t mean you immediately get rid of Callum Wilson.

Much in the same way as when we went out and got Alexander Isak (in the following window) for… Chris Wood.