Opinion

Newcastle United – Great expectations

As I watched the remaining 30+ minutes of final Newcastle United game in this season’s Champions League adventure, I couldn’t help but feel immensely proud of the overall progress witnessed with my very own eyes.

Not fiction, not a wish, nor a thought or dream, but reality, in all its glory basking in the dazzling sunshine that is black and white.

Although a little tinged with disappointment on reflection of what was so nearly a monumental achievement of qualifying for the last 16, an overwhelming feeling of giddiness in my stomach strangely ran parallel with my thoughts, resulting in a half-choked half-wry smile with an added chuckle to my internal-self, whilst finishing off a can of that black and white stuff that shall remain un-named.

Whilst pondering the opening of a second can, I couldn’t help but roll back time to the Newcastle United takeover and the facts and reality of what has been achieved. Since then, all that has needed to happened and has happened, has not been done by any other club in such a short space of time.

The ultimate goal?

In the own words of the Newcastle United chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan: “What’s the ambition? To be number one. That is the ambition”, speaks for itself.

Just in case it escaped your memory, the vast majority of the Champions League participants have either won (once or multiple times) and / or have been part of it for many years, including its previous “European Cup” title years and to be even mentioned in the same breath alongside AC Milan, PSG and Dortmund etc is a great achievement in itself. Besides producing the great football style and finesse that we have now become accustomed to. The majority of teams who are in the Champions League year-in-year-out have come nowhere near becoming champions, many of which have had fortunes thrown at it.

In my opinion, Champions League and indeed any European football experience, or should I say, lack of, for all / most of the last 20 years proved to be our Achilles heel, not the new owners’ massive input, commitment and business acumen, not the players and staff belief in the overall project.

We’ve now had a taste of it, small sips along the way, only to find the glass now empty and last orders been called. Fear not, I’m sure it won’t be long until we once again taste the flavour of the Champions League.

My only hope is that we achieve some (any) silverware and one day the summit of European football, preferably before I croak it!

Meanwhile, I’ll just strap-in, sit back, hold tight and ride the Black and white rollercoaster… I have Great Expectations.